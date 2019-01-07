Sandra Oh wins Golden Globe for Killing Eve; parents’ reaction to her speech is winning hearts

Toggle Menu
The actor went on to acknowledge her parents and said, "There are two people here tonight that I'm so grateful they're here for me," she said, before taking a pause and saying, "Mom, Dad, I love you" in Korean and then slightly bowing in the direction of her parents.

The night of the Golden Globes clearly belonged to actor Sandra Oh, who not only became the first person of the Asian descent to host the event but also win the award for the best actor in TV drama. The 40-year-old actor, who is popularly known for her role as Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy, gave an emotional acceptance speech after winning the award for her role in television series drama Killing Eve.

The actor, who earlier made history by winning a Golden Globe for a supporting role back in 2006, went on to acknowledge her parents and said, “There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful they’re here for me.” Before taking a pause, she added in Korean “Mom, Dad, I love you” and then slightly bowed in the direction of her parents. However, it was her parent’s reaction that won many hearts on social media. While her father bowed back, he along with his wife then went on to give a standing ovation to her.

