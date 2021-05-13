Watch: Woman uses sandpaper for hair removal, bizarre trend baffles internet

Jules’s video soon went viral, with many claiming that the hack works.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a woman came up with a bizarre fashion trend where she used sandpaper to remove hair on her legs. Taking to video-sharing platform TikTok, a woman, going by the username @Jules49 said that she discovered a novel way of hair removal by following other accounts on the platform.

“I’m watching this girl, she’s an accountant, and she starts talking about shaving her legs with sandpaper!” Jules explained.

“She used 600 grit sandpaper on her legs. She said to circle this way 10 times, and then do the same thing in the opposite direction 10 times. I have been using a fricking razor all this time – didn’t need one! All I needed was 600 grit sandpaper. Thank you, accountants, of TikTok,” she said, claiming the trick to work.

Look at the video here:

While Jules’s video soon went viral, with many claiming that the hack works, health experts weighed in on the issue and warned women that using sandpaper to remove hair is not the safest option and it can even scrape off a layer of skin in the process, aggravating hair follicles.

Infections due to cuts and scratches, breakage of veins and leaving the skin sore are some other side effects of the method.