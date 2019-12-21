San Francisco woman offers $7k reward, hires plane to find lost dog

Five-year-old Australian Shepherd, who responds to the name Jackson went missing outside a grocery store in the Bernal Heights Neighborhood. Five-year-old Australian Shepherd, who responds to the name Jackson went missing outside a grocery store in the Bernal Heights Neighborhood.

A dog parent from San Francisco, who has gone beyond her ways on a search mission is offering $7,000 reward and has hired a plane as a lookout for her lost dog. Emilie Talermo lost her 5-year-old dog named Jackson outside a grocery store last weekend.

The plane hired for the lookout will reportedly circle San Francisco and Oakland with a banner displaying the name of the search website, which is created by Tolermo herself. The aircraft is expected to circle over the cities for 2 hours at the cost of $1,200. According to Fox News, the plane was scheduled to fly on Thursday but was delayed due to bad weather.



Jackson, who was an Australian Shepherd has been missing from the outside of a grocery store in Bernal Heights Neighborhood.

As per reports, the surveillance footage of the store showed a man in a hoodie walking towards the dog and clicking its pictures. The footage also showed the man petting the dog before he untied the dog and walked away with it.

Apart from the reward and the airplane, Talermo has distributed flyers across towns in an effort to find the dog. Talermo’s search mission is funded by a GoFundMe page set up by herself which has so far raised over $7,000 dollars.

Take a look at how people have reacted to the story here:

