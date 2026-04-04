‘It just popped up’: Chilling video shows the moment a windsurfer collides with a gray whale

A windsurfer’s casual expedition turned harrowing after a gray whale suddenly appeared beneath the ocean and collided with him in San Francisco Bay. The incident was documented by an onlooker and has taken over the Internet.

The viral video captures the moment the surfer gets knocked off his board as the whale emerges from the water, sending him plunging into the bay. The surfer, identified as Eric Kramer, had been sailing in the area when the encounter occurred, The Guardian reported.

Sharing what happened, he wrote on social media, “It was a ‘whale’ of a day. Please be cautious and respect wildlife, I had reduced my speed greatly bc I had seen a couple whales in the area but on my last run back it just popped up right in front of me. Glad we are both OK.”