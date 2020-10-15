Samsung mocks Apple for not including wall pin-charger with iPhone 12

The new Apple product boxes will just have an iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.

After Apple unveiled its new variants of the iPhone 12, the conversation was as much about what’s been left out, namely the headphones and wall charger. Rival Samsung became the latest to mock the new phone’s absence of accessories.

In what it said was an eco-friendly move, Apple announced their new iPhone 12 boxes will no longer include wall pin-chargers or wired headphones. There were plenty of jokes and memes on social media and the latest to jump in was Samsung.

In a social media post, Samsung said that its Galaxy phones still come with a charger in the box.

“Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone,” the post said.

The post had over 54,000 shares and 80,000 reactions, and left many with a smile on their faces. Many also said they hoped Samsung wouldn’t imitate Apple.

Over the years the two tech companies have often taken potshots at each other. In 2017, Samsung mocked Apple with an ad titled ‘Growing Up’ for ditching the headphone jack when it released the iPhone 7 in 2016. However, in 2019 ended up adopting the strategy, and subsequently removed the previous ads from all social media platforms.

