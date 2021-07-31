Good Samaritans smash truck windows to rescue unconscious driver, video goes viral

Several people stopped to help when they noticed an unconscious man in his vehicle in the interstate highway. (Source: NY Post/ Youtube)

In a heartwarming incident, good Samaritans, including a pastor, plunged into action to help a man having a medical emergency while driving his pick-up truck on an Atlanta interstate highway. Thanks to kind-hearted strangers who intervened in at the right moment, the man was saved on time.

Dramatic footage caught on camera by an eyewitness showed people pulling their cars over and running after the truck, which was rolling slowly down a busy state highway. As the driver was seen slumped behind the steering wheel, the good Samaritans brought out whatever they found to break the windows of the vehicle.

After it was clarified it was not a fight, people applauded the timely intervention by the passersby in saving the man’s life. The video has now taken social media by storm.

People were seen using everything, from sledgehammers to a tire jack and even a stroller, to reach the driver. Finally, one man is seen climbing on the pick-up truck and breaking the back window of the cabin to open the door from inside.

Watch the video here:

“I looked over to the right and I saw an older guy driving his car, but he was leaned over. He had passed out,” Juordin Carter, one of the woman involved in the rescue mission was quoted as saying by ABC 7 News.

After the door was open, the people were seen asking the man if he was feeling okay and trying to comfort him. “I was just trying to keep him here with me in this moment,” Carter said.

Carter’s friend Jelani Campbell jumped into action and called the man’s wife, while another stranger altered emergency services. “I stayed right there and let her know everything that’s going on and what hospital and to follow up and let us know,” Campbell said.

Atlanta Police said in a report that the man “appeared to be suffering medical distress,” according to 11 Alive News. The paramedics arrived at the spot shortly, where they treated the driver before moving him to a hospital. Luckily, the truck didn’t hit any other vehicle and no one was hurt.

Pastor Qua Tucker, who had just left church when he spotted the crazy scene and stopped to help, said he was worried with all the moving vehicles on the interstate highway. However, he was glad people from the community jumped right into action. “It brought joy to my heart. It felt good to see people, strangers who did not even know each other, to come together,” Tucker told Inside Edition.