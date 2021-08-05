‘Heroic rescue’: Wheelchair-bound man falls on NY subway train tracks, saved just in time

A good Samaritan helped a man in a wheelchair get off the subway tracks just in time.

After a wheelchair-bound man fell from the New York subway platform onto the railway tracks, a fellow commuter jumped to the rescue and saved his life. A video of the incident is going viral online and the man is being hailed as a hero.

The incident took place minutes before a train was approaching the Union Square station on the same track and announcement of the incoming train was heard. While witnesses heard the man almost crying, the Samaritan, without any hesitation plunged in to help him out.

With the help of other passengers on the platform, the rescuer was able to pull the man up, just in the nick of time. The video showed the train coming around the corner immediately after they were on the platform.

This afternoon in Union Square a man in a wheelchair somehow ended up on the subway tracks. Luckily, a Good Samaritan jumped down and rescued the man about 10s before the train came into the station. Huge shoutout to whoever the guy is who jumped down to help! #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/Uhx2drg2NH — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) August 4, 2021

Lauren Mennen, who witnessed it all, shared why she decided to record the moment on camera. “One man jumped right into action. He didn’t think twice whether he was going to go on those tracks,” Mennen told CBS New York. “I was like, people need this. There’s heroes in action and I was like I’m going to wave my hand at the train and it will all be good,” she added.

While there were comments about people just recording the incident on their phones instead of helping, she remarked: “I hope people just take positivity away from all this.”

According to NY Post, the police said the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The man, who fell on the tracks was taken to Bellevue hospital for a medical examination. However, he was conscious and alert, and was in stable condition, the report said. “Both the good Samaritan and the man have not be identified, the police said.

The video of the rescue quickly went viral across social media platforms. Many hailed the brave man risking his own life to save the differently-abled man and highlighted the ‘spirit of New York’.

