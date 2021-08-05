scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

‘Heroic rescue’: Wheelchair-bound man falls on NY subway train tracks, saved just in time

According to the local police, the wheelchair-bound man was rescued just in time and later taken to a hospital.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 1:42:22 pm
man saves wheelchair man in ny subway tracks, samaritan saves wheelchair man train tracks, man rescues ny train tracks, viral news, good news, indian expressA good Samaritan helped a man in a wheelchair get off the subway tracks just in time.

After a wheelchair-bound man fell from the New York subway platform onto the railway tracks, a fellow commuter jumped to the rescue and saved his life. A video of the incident is going viral online and the man is being hailed as a hero.

The incident took place minutes before a train was approaching the Union Square station on the same track and announcement of the incoming train was heard. While witnesses heard the man almost crying, the Samaritan, without any hesitation plunged in to help him out.

ALSO READ |Taimoor, Rahul and a brown wallet: A Bollywood-style chase in London that has Twitter hooked

With the help of other passengers on the platform, the rescuer was able to pull the man up, just in the nick of time. The video showed the train coming around the corner immediately after they were on the platform.

Lauren Mennen, who witnessed it all, shared why she decided to record the moment on camera. “One man jumped right into action. He didn’t think twice whether he was going to go on those tracks,” Mennen told CBS New York. “I was like, people need this. There’s heroes in action and I was like I’m going to wave my hand at the train and it will all be good,” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
GOOD NEWS |Scientist performs C-section on dead turtle to save babies, pictures win internet

While there were comments about people just recording the incident on their phones instead of helping, she remarked: “I hope people just take positivity away from all this.”

According to NY Post, the police said the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Wednesday. The man, who fell on the tracks was taken to Bellevue hospital for a medical examination. However, he was conscious and alert, and was in stable condition, the report said. “Both the good Samaritan and the man have not be identified, the police said.

The video of the rescue quickly went viral across social media platforms. Many hailed the brave man risking his own life to save the differently-abled man and highlighted the ‘spirit of New York’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement