Wednesday, August 12, 2020
2,500 view musician Sam Fender’s UK concert in socially-distanced platforms

The 26-year-old was performing in his hometown and fans could attend in groups of five to watch the concert from around 500 separate metal platforms that were built specially for the concert.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2020 6:24:28 pm
Several videos from the concert venue show fans donning face masks and gloves, cheering and enjoying from inside their metal platform

Over 2,500 people gathered at Newcastle’s Gosforth Park in the UK to stand or sit in fenced-off separate platforms to watch musician Sam Fenders perform in what promoters claim is the UK’s first-ever socially distanced concert.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Pop-Up venue at the Virgin Money Unity Arena saw UK’s first-ever musical event after the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in March.

As Fender performed songs from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles, several videos from the concert venue showed mask-clad fans cheering from their metal platforms.

Take a look here:

Sir Van Morrison and Maximo Park are some of the other artists who have lined up to perform at the concert series in August and September, according to a BBC report.

The concert is organised by Virgin Money and SSD Concerts and even allows concert-goers the option of pre-ordering food and drinks that they can consume in their individual boxes.

