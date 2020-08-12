2,500 view musician Sam Fender’s UK concert in socially-distanced platforms

Several videos from the concert venue show fans donning face masks and gloves, cheering and enjoying from inside their metal platform

Over 2,500 people gathered at Newcastle’s Gosforth Park in the UK to stand or sit in fenced-off separate platforms to watch musician Sam Fenders perform in what promoters claim is the UK’s first-ever socially distanced concert.

The 26-year-old was performing in his hometown and fans could attend in groups of five to watch the concert from around 500 separate metal platforms that were built specially for the concert.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Pop-Up venue at the Virgin Money Unity Arena saw UK’s first-ever musical event after the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in March.

The tickets sold out in a flash, but you can still see Sam Fender LIVE at the @VMUnityArena next week through our giveaway! Just tag the buddy you’d take with you in the comments below – we’ll be picking the winners at random on Monday 10th August. Ts&Cs: https://t.co/Rxbj4BXiaq — Virgin Money (@VirginMoney) August 5, 2020

As Fender performed songs from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles, several videos from the concert venue showed mask-clad fans cheering from their metal platforms.

Saturday em Newcastle 🇬🇧 (11/08).

🎥 | anchorman2008 via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/hpbUNieLIy — Sam Fender Brasil (@samfenderbra) August 11, 2020

The Borders performance em Newcastle 🇬🇧.

🎥 | turn.84 via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/3rjDuPJs2w — Sam Fender Brasil (@samfenderbra) August 11, 2020

Sam fender away, may have slightly overdid it 🍻 pic.twitter.com/b3PQiqB7VF — nathan🌹 (@ncowan11) August 11, 2020

The first socially distanced concert was absolutely surreal but really well thought out. Sam Fender was amazing 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/RtUeNLZhtq — alisha henry (@alishamhenry) August 11, 2020

Open-air, socially-distanced Sam Fender gig in Newcastle. I actually don’t think this looks *that* bad as it goes pic.twitter.com/BXvcRJdGS6 — Wayne (@MrWayneyB) August 11, 2020

Sam Fender in Newcastle tonight. It all looks very strange but fair play to the organisers for finding a way to get live music out there again. pic.twitter.com/cofezOiLyp — Sarah (@StageySarah) August 11, 2020

Sam Fender played what organisers said was ‘the world’s first socially-distanced gig’ last night. Fans watch in groups of up to five inside cut-off metal platforms. Van Morrison, Maximo Park and The Libertines doing similar gigs soon. pic.twitter.com/nOkuX4ie0Y — Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) August 12, 2020

omg the UK’s first socially distanced concert happened tonight.. 👀 this is really the new reality for a while pic.twitter.com/iK09YSsKuO — katie (@goIdenraindrops) August 11, 2020

Sam Fender live in Newcastle tonight – the first socially distanced large scale concert. Very civilised. Seems to work. 600 pens with 5 family/friends per pen. Sensible loo/bar/food arrangements. It’s the future! And least for the foreseeable…… pic.twitter.com/WN0NJsyCXc — Brian Ham (@_BrianHam) August 11, 2020

Sir Van Morrison and Maximo Park are some of the other artists who have lined up to perform at the concert series in August and September, according to a BBC report.

The concert is organised by Virgin Money and SSD Concerts and even allows concert-goers the option of pre-ordering food and drinks that they can consume in their individual boxes.

