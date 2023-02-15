Charity or Publicity: Salt Bae’s post about serving Turkey’s earthquake victims has divided netizens

Earlier this month, two catastrophic earthquakes of 7.5 magnitudes struck southern and central Turkey and the north and western parts of Syria. The death toll from this natural calamity is increasing every day. After the earthquakes, support poured into the affected areas in the form of international aid and rescue services.

Turkish restaurateur and social media personality Nusret Gökçe, who is popularly known as Salt Bae, has also led support to those affected by the earthquake. In an Instagram video, he showed chefs of Nusr-Et, his international luxury steakhouse with branches in seven countries, serving hot meals to earthquake survivors. While sharing this clip, Gökçe wrote that they have been feeding over 5,000 people every day.

While his video amassed over 2.8 lakh likes and much appreciation from the netizens, many people also accused the 39-year-old of using a tragic incident to rake up social media engagement.

Commenting on his video, Indian photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote, “If you’re doing the charity that’s great, just do it quietly without loving close ups of your branding and if people standing in line for food; devastated and vulnerable having lost a lot of not everything. Stop seeking mileage from their suffering. Do it with grace and move on. It’s that simple”.

Echoing a similar view, another person wrote, “There’s no need to show the victims faces. Give them their dignity. And bless the service you are offering them. But please no need to show peoples faces”.