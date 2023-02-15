scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Charity or Publicity: Salt Bae’s post about serving Turkey’s earthquake victims has divided netizens

Nusret Gökçe, popularly known as Salt Bae, is a Turkish chef, restaurateur, and social media personality.

Salt Bae feeds turkey earthquake survivors

Earlier this month, two catastrophic earthquakes of 7.5 magnitudes struck southern and central Turkey and the north and western parts of Syria. The death toll from this natural calamity is increasing every day. After the earthquakes, support poured into the affected areas in the form of international aid and rescue services.

Turkish restaurateur and social media personality Nusret Gökçe, who is popularly known as Salt Bae, has also led support to those affected by the earthquake. In an Instagram video, he showed chefs of Nusr-Et, his international luxury steakhouse with branches in seven countries, serving hot meals to earthquake survivors. While sharing this clip, Gökçe wrote that they have been feeding over 5,000 people every day.

ALSO READ |Turkish woman kisses Indian Army officer on her cheek, photograph melts hearts online

While his video amassed over 2.8 lakh likes and much appreciation from the netizens, many people also accused the 39-year-old of using a tragic incident to rake up social media engagement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

Commenting on his video, Indian photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote, “If you’re doing the charity that’s great, just do it quietly without loving close ups of your branding and if people standing in line for food; devastated and vulnerable having lost a lot of not everything. Stop seeking mileage from their suffering. Do it with grace and move on. It’s that simple”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Echoing a similar view, another person wrote, “There’s no need to show the victims faces. Give them their dignity. And bless the service you are offering them. But please no need to show peoples faces”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:00 IST
Next Story

International Childhood Cancer Day: How early detection can help kids with leukemia live a full life

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close