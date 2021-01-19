‘Phenomenal’: Photos of snow-covered Sahara desert wows all online

Photos of captured by an Algerian photographer, Karim Bouchetata, showing unique patterns on the dunes laden with snow are going viral.

Although snowfall in January may not be unusual for many hilly regions around the world, it certainly was for residents living around the Sahara desert, who were excited to see dunes covered with icy flakes. Now, photos and videos of snow-covered desert regions in parts of Algeria and Saudi Arabia are going viral.

While many places in the higher altitude are used to sub-zero temperatures, it’s less usual to see the mercury dip below zero or snowfall in the Middle East or the Sahara Desert in Africa. So, excited netizens from the area are posting pictures as they enjoy the rare natural phenomenon.

Photos of captured by an Algerian photographer, Karim Bouchetata, showing unique patterns on the dunes laden with snow are going viral.

Aptly described by him as beautiful ‘frost paintings’ in the dunes witnessed in the town of Ain Sefra in the Naâma Province of the country, the images have mesmerised people around the globe.

The amateur photographer, who first went viral in 2016 for capturing the first snowfall in world’s hottest desert for the fist time in 37 years, is back again letting people know about the beautiful occurrence.

This time he upped his ante by taking videos of the snow-covered dessert and the video is being shared online by multiple accounts and international news channels as well.

The town also known as “The Gateway to the Desert” — is around 1,000 metres above sea level and surrounded by the Atlas Mountains. Locals were taken by surprise as last week temperatures dropped to -3C, ED News reported.

However, Algeria was not alone. Meanwhile, over in Saudi Arabia, the locals were surprised to see snowfall in the Asir region in southwestern Saudi Arabia, specifically in the Balsamer Governorate, after 50 years, Al Arabiya reported.

The northern parts of the Tabuk region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed a “polar wave” over last week, which led to heavy snowfall, according to the official website of the Saudi Press agency SPA.

People on social media started to shared images of them building snowmans and sitting by the fire in snow-covered desert stretches with camels standing over frosty terrains. Also, videos of the snowfall went viral on social media.

Saudi families enjoying snow in the northern parts of the kingdom this week —SPA pic.twitter.com/7N4DTiuqmK — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) January 10, 2020

As temperatures dropped below zero in some parts, with Saudi Arabia’s meteorology office urging residents to keep warm and avoid venturing to isolated places, Arab News reported.