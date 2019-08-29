German safari park employee has close shave after rhino attacks vehicle, flips it repeatedly

A safari park employee in Germany had a narrow escape after an angry rhino rammed his car repeatedly and eventually flips it over. The terrifying moment has been captured on camera and the video soon went viral, leaving many shocked.

Advertising

According to The Mirror, the incident happened at the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Germany. The video shows the 30-year-old animal, named Kusini, charging at the car and ramming his horns into it, causing it to flip multiple times.

ALSO READ | Tourists have narrow escape as charging white rhino chases vehicle on safari

A visitor at the German safari park recorded the incident on camera that occurred earlier this week. Fortunately, the safari park employee, who was in the vehicle, escaped with minor cuts and bruises, the news website reported.

Watch the video here:

Following the attack, the vehicle was severely damaged, with its windows smashed and the roof caved in. However, Fabrizio Sepe, the manager of the park, said that it was unclear why the animal became so enraged, The Sun reported. The animal has been residing at the park since the past 18 months and is still acclimatising to his surroundings, he added.