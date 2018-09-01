Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

#SadiqBlimp: Bikini-clad balloon of London Mayor receives little response on ground and online

Sadiq Khan angered some people in the British capital and elsewhere last month when he allowed a balloon caricaturing Donald Trump as an angry baby to float above the city while the US President was in England.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2018 9:50:19 pm
Sadiq Khan, london mayor, sadiq blimp, london mayor balloon, sadiq khan blimp, anti london mayor protest, bikini clad london mayor, sadin khan bikini blimp, viral news, world news, indian express An inflatable caricature balloon of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan is released over Parliament Square on Saturday. The 29-foot (8.8-meter) blimp as part of a campaign to oust Khan from his post. (Source: AP)
Months after the people of London witnessed a giant balloon depicting Donald Trump as an angry baby, a similar blimp of Mayor Sadiq Khan was flown over the Parliament Square in protest on Saturday. The 29-feet balloon grimacing Khan in a yellow bikini was raised in the air as the protestors chanted, “higher, higher, higher”, The Independent reported.

The protest was planned in Westminster to highlight the capital’s rise in violent crime recently and in a campaign to remove the Mayor from his post. The campaign organiser Yanny Bruere had organised it in protest after Khan allowed Trump Blimp to take skies during his UK visit in July.

The bikini design of the inflatable is also in reaction to the mayor’s decision to ban advertisements on London’s Underground Tube network showing a woman in a similar swimsuit. It featured the caption: “Are you beach body ready?” – which was criticised for promoting an unhealthy body image, prompting the ban.

Describing himself as a free-speech advocate in his crowdfunding page, he wrote, “In light of the ‘Baby Trump’ balloon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the UK, let’s get a ‘Baby Khan’ one and see if free speech applies to all whether or not Mr Khan and the London assembly will also approve this.” The campaigners raised close to £69,000 from nearly 3,500 supporters through its crowdfunding page.

Organiser Yanny Bruere raised more than 59,000 pounds through the Crowdfunder website for the 29-foot balloon. (Source: AP)

Bruere told reporters he thought many people do not feel represented by Khan. He added: “I think a certain amount of respect should be afforded to the leader of the free world and the greatest ally the UK has – the president of America,” The Guardian reported. And no matter how much Bruere think it was a success, the crowd gathered at the site was way smaller than that had come out during Trump blimp protest.

As for the approval by Khan, the City Hall granted the protesters permission to fly the blimp. The Mayor seemed unfazed by the protest. “If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so. I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though,” he told ITV News.

Bruere on Twitter said any extra funds donated to the campaign would be used to arrange for the balloon to tour the UK.

On social media, reactions to #SadiqBlimp did it not create a huge buzz, most people were left in splits and others thought it was a waste of money. Here’s what people said on Twitter:

