SadiqBlimp: Bikini-clad balloon of London Mayor receives little response on ground and online

Months after the people of London witnessed a giant balloon depicting Donald Trump as an angry baby, a similar blimp of Mayor Sadiq Khan was flown over the Parliament Square in protest on Saturday. The 29-feet balloon grimacing Khan in a yellow bikini was raised in the air as the protestors chanted, “higher, higher, higher”, The Independent reported.

The protest was planned in Westminster to highlight the capital’s rise in violent crime recently and in a campaign to remove the Mayor from his post. The campaign organiser Yanny Bruere had organised it in protest after Khan allowed Trump Blimp to take skies during his UK visit in July.

The bikini design of the inflatable is also in reaction to the mayor’s decision to ban advertisements on London’s Underground Tube network showing a woman in a similar swimsuit. It featured the caption: “Are you beach body ready?” – which was criticised for promoting an unhealthy body image, prompting the ban.

Describing himself as a free-speech advocate in his crowdfunding page, he wrote, “In light of the ‘Baby Trump’ balloon being allowed to fly over London during his visit to the UK, let’s get a ‘Baby Khan’ one and see if free speech applies to all whether or not Mr Khan and the London assembly will also approve this.” The campaigners raised close to £69,000 from nearly 3,500 supporters through its crowdfunding page.

Bruere told reporters he thought many people do not feel represented by Khan. He added: “I think a certain amount of respect should be afforded to the leader of the free world and the greatest ally the UK has – the president of America,” The Guardian reported. And no matter how much Bruere think it was a success, the crowd gathered at the site was way smaller than that had come out during Trump blimp protest.

As for the approval by Khan, the City Hall granted the protesters permission to fly the blimp. The Mayor seemed unfazed by the protest. “If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so. I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though,” he told ITV News.

Bruere on Twitter said any extra funds donated to the campaign would be used to arrange for the balloon to tour the UK.

Crowdfund closes TODAY @ 2pm. The more we raise the more places we can tour it in the U.K. ! #BikiniKhanTour — Yanny (@YannyBruere) August 31, 2018

On social media, reactions to #SadiqBlimp did it not create a huge buzz, most people were left in splits and others thought it was a waste of money. Here’s what people said on Twitter:

Has a protest ever missed the point as much as the #SadiqKhan blimp? #SadiqBlimp — Tom McLaughlin (@TheTomMac) September 1, 2018

London population: over 8,000,000

Sadiq blimp attendees: around 80 I’d be overjoyed if I were him! — Nick Bentley 🏳️‍🌈 (@NBentleyTweets) September 1, 2018

There’s more people waiting for the 97 bus than on that blimp London outing today 😂😂 — Sharron_P (@Shazzapre) September 1, 2018

Just look at the massive crowds. Might even be more than Fuhrer Trumps inauguration 🤣🤣🤣 #SadiqBlimp What a sad bunch 😂 https://t.co/AgOUo7m9KF — Stephen Walters (@rathgorn) September 1, 2018

The exact same people who were offended by the #Trumpbabyblimp are now getting offended that no one is bothered by their #SadiqBlimp

Haha!

Making the Trump blimp even more cost effective.#SadiqKhanBalloon — Martin Mor (@MartinMorComedy) September 1, 2018

Word is this protest is about free speech and making London safe again – but to my untrained eye, it just looks like a few blokes standing around awkwardly holding a weird balloon for no apparent reason. pic.twitter.com/pciKje032P — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) September 1, 2018

The Sadiq Khan ballon people are wearing ‘make London safe again’. Not even attempting to hide their racism. London is totally safe and @SadiqKhan is the best and most inclusive mayor we have ever had. Solidarity Sadiq. — Allan Briddock (@AllanBriddock) September 1, 2018

There must be upwards of twelve people there. pic.twitter.com/IybvnEXvnR — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 1, 2018

Balloon of Trump, Trump deliberately avoids London on his visit. Balloon of Sadiq, Sadiq’s only concern is that yellow isn’t his colour.. Sorry who’s the Liberal snowflake again? #SadiqBlimp #SadiqKhan #TeamSadiq #Trump — Jeremy Bingham (@JezzaBing) September 1, 2018

#makelondonsafeagain rally was much a damp squib. 10s of people showed up and mostly bemused tourists. The balloon barely flew over 20 feet as they couldn’t control it. @YannyBruere @SadiqKhan #SadiqBlimp #SadiqBalloon pic.twitter.com/uJw9YxdxyU — Jason Kee (@starmanuk) September 1, 2018

The utter non-furore over the Sadiq balloon is yet another example of how the Alt Right weaklings believe everyone else is terrified of the same things that they alone dread.

Only the genuinely ridiculous fear ridicule.

Only the impotent fear their masculinity being questioned. — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) September 1, 2018

To the right wing idiots who decided to float a balloon of Sadiq Khan over London. The problem is it’s not funny… A self-conscious copy of an original parody of an orange, misogynistic, racist, corrupt proven liar is not amusing. It just looks bitter and pathetic. Just FYI. — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) September 1, 2018

As a #SadiqKhan fan am I supposed to be outraged over this? I only ask as far from being outraged I actually find it funny and the fact all the fascists and Trump lovers are angry because it’s not bothering me and others is even funnier🤣#SadiqBlimp https://t.co/W2PEFjePpM — [AJ]🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈#FBPE #JC4P45 (@SonOfBrown17) September 1, 2018

The right re Trump balloon:

“how dare they do this?! It’s a disgrace!” The right re Sadiq Khan balloon:

“how dare they not react to this?! It’s a disgrace!” But remember it’s those damn liberals who are the snowflakes. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 31, 2018

“Wah not fair!! We spent 58k staging an unimaginative copy of someone else’s stunt and no one is particularly interested or remotely offended”#SadiqBlimp #Deflated pic.twitter.com/m4weotiY8Z — Guy Smallman (@GuySmallman) September 1, 2018

The Sadiq Khan ballon has indeed made London safer but only because everyone is rolling their eyes too hard to do any actual crimes — DocHackenbush (@DocHackenbush) September 1, 2018

Whole lot of love for Sadiq Khan pissing on bellends’ chips by approving the balloon of him to be flown over London. Teenage rebellion loses its flavour when your parents drive you there. — Mitten d’Amour (@MittenDAmour) September 1, 2018

