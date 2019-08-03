Sachin Tendulkar shares video in driverless car; Anil Kapoor’s reply steals the show

When former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter Friday to share his first experience in “driverless parking” in his BMW 5 series, he said he felt like “Mr India”, in reference to Anil Kapoor’s movie.

Sachin tweeted: “Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! ?? I’m sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends”.

Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! 😋

I’m sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends. pic.twitter.com/pzZ6oRmIAt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2019

The video featured Tendulkar sitting in the passenger seat, narrating his “thrilling experience” while the car parked itself in the garage. He told his viewers that he feels like he is sitting next to Mr India, and tagged Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the post.

The actor soon joined in and replied “Mr India always parks like a pro! ?? This driverless parking technology is amazing! @sachin_rt “.

Mr. India always parks like a pro! 😝

This driverless parking technology is amazing! @sachin_rt https://t.co/Mr1myxTE8J — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 2, 2019

Here’s how netizens reacted to his “wonder car” experience.

Unbelievable, proud of you dear Sachin . Lots of love and good wishes to you . Jeete raho 👋 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 3, 2019

I hope the car does not slow down after reaching the speed of 90 kmph — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 2, 2019

Awesome Paaji. Drove Indian Cricket for a pretty long time. So time to sit back and relax. 🇮🇳 🚗 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) August 2, 2019

God can drive a car sitting on the passenger seat!!! — Tracer Bullet (@tracerbullet09) August 2, 2019

Tarzen the wonder car — Ajay Sahu (@AjaySah56041835) August 2, 2019

The former batsman, known for his love of cars, owns various other high-end models of BMW.