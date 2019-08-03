Toggle Menu
Sachin Tendulkar shares video in driverless car; Anil Kapoor’s reply steals the show





When former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter Friday to share his first experience in “driverless parking” in his BMW 5 series, he said he felt like “Mr India”, in reference to Anil Kapoor’s movie.

Sachin tweeted: “Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! ?? I’m sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends”.



The actor soon joined in and replied “Mr India always parks like a pro! ?? This driverless parking technology is amazing! @sachin_rt “.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his “wonder car” experience.

The former batsman, known for his love of cars, owns various other high-end models of BMW.

