Sacha Baron Cohen gatecrashes right-wing rally, gets crowd to sing along to racist song

The video shows Cohen dressed in denim dungarees and a cowboy hat. (Picture credit: Twitter/Rex Chapman) The video shows Cohen dressed in denim dungarees and a cowboy hat. (Picture credit: Twitter/Rex Chapman)

British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen gatecrashed a conservative rally in Washington on Saturday posing as a county singer and encouraged the crowd to chant and sing along to a hate-filled and racist song. The video of the song has since been widely shared on social media.

Videos from the event titled ‘March for Our Rights 3’ organised by a fringe right-wing group called Washington Three Percent are now being widely shared on social media.

In the video, Cohen is seen being cheered as he sings about former President Barack Obama, US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci, CNN and “mask wearers” getting injected with the “Wuhan flu”.

Targeting “Sushi eaters” and the Chinese, the actor also had lyrics targeting the World Health Organisation and journalists.

“Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do,” he sang.

Watch the video here:

Dressed as a hillbilly, Sasha Baron Cohen infiltrated a rally being held by “The Washington State Three Percenters” – a right wing militia group — and took over the stage. I’m crying…pic.twitter.com/cIydi6kqWh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020

The video shows Cohen dressed in denim dungarees and a cowboy hat. According to reports, Cohen’s team included four armed security guards and an ambulance on standby for him to escape.

The organisers of the event claimed that they were stopped from pulling the microphone’s plug when they heard the hate-filled song.

In a post on Facebook, the group who had organised the event said they “were appalled at the performance of an entertainer adorned in clown-face, who — much to our group’s mutual repugnance — voiced a series of racist and antisemitic jokes and songs, while on the stand.”

They said the “display of disgusting antics was neither condoned nor accepted” and they disavowed any affiliation with Cohen.

Take a look at some reactions to the video here:

He’s doin the Lord’s work! — KristaRox (@whisset) June 28, 2020

I hope this is a movie in the making! Trolling the ultra-conservatives will never get old, like the Borat scene with the white southerners. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Thurmonuclear (@thurmonuclear) June 28, 2020

That took guts — Peter Pearlman (@paisley1158) June 28, 2020

I love how he got the “crowd” involved. “What we gonna do? Ok. Chop ‘em up like the Saudi’s do.” Awesome! White privilege for a good cause! — Donald J Truther (@DJTruther) June 28, 2020

Elite level trolling by Sacha Baron Cohen. pic.twitter.com/q4lBWCS6b7 — Alexander Nevermind (@PettyWakandan) June 28, 2020

Sasha Baron Cohen is a chameleon. For all I know that could easily have been the great Hillbilly Jim, or some dude actually named Hillbilly Jim. — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) June 28, 2020

He pretty much bought the entire event from them. 😂 — patrickohall (@patrickohall) June 28, 2020

They hired security, and when the “3%” tried to get him off the stage, security stopped them 😂. — maybe the dingo (@thenburyher) June 28, 2020

This is officially 2020’s version of “Throw the Jew Down the Well” — MT Graves (@MoltonLeather) June 28, 2020

I love when conservatives don’t get they’re being mocked — TrishtheDish (@Dish71044724) June 28, 2020

The audience participation is … frightening. — Unpresidenting (@Unpresidenting) June 28, 2020

Cohen is yet to comment on his appearance at the event. There has been a lot of speculation whether this is a one-off stunt ahead of the US presidential elections later this year, or is linked to a second season of his show This is America. In the first season, Cohen masqueraded as different personalities in order to mock several groups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd