Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19

Sacha Baron Cohen gatecrashes right-wing rally, gets crowd to sing along to racist song

A video from the event shows Sacha Baron Cohen dressed in denim dungarees and a cowboy hat come up on stage before singing a song that had hate-filled lyrics.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2020 1:46:07 pm
Sacha Baron Cohen, Sacha Baron Cohen prank, right-wing rally, Three Percent, Sacha Baron Cohen racist song, Sacha Baron Cohen right-wing rally prank, March for Our Rights 3, Washington, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video shows Cohen dressed in denim dungarees and a cowboy hat. (Picture credit: Twitter/Rex Chapman)

British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen gatecrashed a conservative rally in Washington on Saturday posing as a county singer and encouraged the crowd to chant and sing along to a hate-filled and racist song. The video of the song has since been widely shared on social media.

Videos from the event titled ‘March for Our Rights 3’ organised by a fringe right-wing group called Washington Three Percent are now being widely shared on social media.

In the video, Cohen is seen being cheered as he sings about former President Barack Obama, US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci, CNN and “mask wearers” getting injected with the “Wuhan flu”.

Targeting “Sushi eaters” and the Chinese, the actor also had lyrics targeting the World Health Organisation and journalists.

“Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do,” he sang.

Watch the video here:

The video shows Cohen dressed in denim dungarees and a cowboy hat. According to reports, Cohen’s team included four armed security guards and an ambulance on standby for him to escape.

The organisers of the event claimed that they were stopped from pulling the microphone’s plug when they heard the hate-filled song.

In a post on Facebook, the group who had organised the event said they “were appalled at the performance of an entertainer adorned in clown-face, who — much to our group’s mutual repugnance — voiced a series of racist and antisemitic jokes and songs, while on the stand.”

They said the “display of disgusting antics was neither condoned nor accepted” and they disavowed any affiliation with Cohen.

Take a look at some reactions to the video here:

Cohen is yet to comment on his appearance at the event. There has been a lot of speculation whether this is a one-off stunt ahead of the US presidential elections later this year, or is linked to a second season of his show This is America. In the first season, Cohen masqueraded as different personalities in order to mock several groups.

