Ryanair passenger films baggage handler opening a suitcase, stealing speaker

The man in question has confessed to the crime and the stolen speaker has been returned to its owner. (Source: show world/YouTube) The man in question has confessed to the crime and the stolen speaker has been returned to its owner. (Source: show world/YouTube)

A baggage handler was caught on camera opening a suitcase and taking out a speaker from the passenger’s luggage. He was spotted by one of the passengers on a Ryanair flight from Ibiza to Madrid, who filmed the entire episode before informing an air steward, Daily Mail reported.

ALSO READ | Manipur CM shares video of airline staff allegedly ‘snooping around’ passenger luggage

The man in question has confessed to the crime and the stolen speaker has been returned to its owner — a teenager, who was travelling to the Spanish capital with his mother. According to the same report, the baggage handler, who started his job only three days earlier, is now facing trial and is also understood to be fired.

Watch the video here:

In the video, which has gone viral, the man can be seen opening the luggage and pocketing the speaker in his trousers. The woman, who the bag belonged to, told Diario de Ibiza, “The police told me it was the third day the man had been working at the airport and returned the speaker to me immediately.””I was very grateful because I had bought it for my son’s birthday,” she added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd