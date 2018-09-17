Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Ryanair passenger films baggage handler opening a suitcase, stealing speaker

The baggage handler, who was caught stealing from a passenger bag, has confessed to his crime and the stolen item has been returned to its owner. Moreover, he is now facing a trial.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 11:37:11 am
Ryanair airlines, Dublin, baggage handler caught stealing, Ryanair passengers films baggage handler, Ryanair passengers viral video, Ryanair flight passenger video, indian express, indian express news The man in question has confessed to the crime and the stolen speaker has been returned to its owner. (Source: show world/YouTube)
A baggage handler was caught on camera opening a suitcase and taking out a speaker from the passenger’s luggage. He was spotted by one of the passengers on a Ryanair flight from Ibiza to Madrid, who filmed the entire episode before informing an air steward, Daily Mail reported.

The man in question has confessed to the crime and the stolen speaker has been returned to its owner — a teenager, who was travelling to the Spanish capital with his mother. According to the same report, the baggage handler, who started his job only three days earlier, is now facing trial and is also understood to be fired.

Watch the video here:

In the video, which has gone viral, the man can be seen opening the luggage and pocketing the speaker in his trousers. The woman, who the bag belonged to, told Diario de Ibiza, “The police told me it was the third day the man had been working at the airport and returned the speaker to me immediately.””I was very grateful because I had bought it for my son’s birthday,” she added.

