After Kanye, Melania and Donald, airline Ryanair mocks Eric Trump in latest tweet

The official Twitter handle of budget airline Ryanair has been poking fun at everyone from Donald Trump to Kanye West in the run-up to the US presidential election. Now, the airline has even offered the president’s son a good deal on tickets if he goes to Europe.

The airline’s dig at Eric Trump came after he attended a public event in Philadelphia claiming that his father will win the electoral votes from the state of Pennsylvania. Eric’s remark came as the Trump campaign called for a recount in Wisconsin, and filed vote-counting lawsuits in the states of Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, signalling a drawn-out battle.

In its tweet, the airline said Eric looked a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to take commercial flights.

the look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial don’t worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you’re in Europe#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4acb5ZiJt4 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020

All eyes were on the unannounced results in four crucial battleground states: Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

“This is absolute fraud, we’ve seen it in Philadelphia before, they’re trying to make a mockery of the election of this country,” Eric said at the event, echoing his father’s claims.

The airline had earlier poked fun at First Lady Melania Trump and commented on a conspiracy theory involving her.

fun fact: the Melania doppelganger conspiracy theory actually happened on a Ryanair flight back in 2015#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/mWdceH72B2 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020

After President Trump claimed he had won the 2020 elections even though counting was underway, the airline tweeted:

Trump declaring victory this early is like disembarking before the plane has landed we don’t recommend#Election2020 https://t.co/xSi1TD59lS — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 4, 2020

The official Twitter handle also claimed to have won “the title of Most Luxurious Airline in the World, the best First Class lounge – each BIG glass of champagne has free caviar with it.”

We have claimed, for Airline Award purposes, the title of Most Luxurious Airline in the World, the best First Class lounge – each BIG glass of champagne has free caviar with it. Additionally, we hereby claim the title of most tremendous airline, if, in fact,……#Election2020 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020

It had also offered a comment when Donald Trump Jr shared a world map that he claimed indicated how people had voted in the election. “If any penguins need to be flown to Antarctica to vote, please let us know,” the airline had said.

if any penguins need to be flown to Antarctica to vote, please let us know we can open up a new route and we’re aware you can’t fly #ElectionDay #Election2020 https://t.co/9jTAFzZgAU — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 3, 2020

After musician Kanye West conceded the presidential election, the airline tweeted that he was “the type of President that would clap every time Air Force One lands”.

Kanye is the type of President that would clap every time Air Force One lands#Election2020 https://t.co/2K4Pjp5Zee — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 4, 2020

When Joe Biden was six Electoral College votes short of the 270 needed to win the White House, the airline used it as an opportunity to tout their fares.

Biden – 264

Trump – 214

Fare – 9.99 #Election2020 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 6, 2020

While the company has received plenty of praise, it has also come in for criticism from social media users who’ve urged it to focus on customer service.

