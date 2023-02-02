scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds surprises college students by crashing their class, watch his sweet interaction here

Ryan Reynolds was taking a tour of Toronto’s Seneca College on Wednesday when he stepped inside a journalism class.

, Ryan Reynolds surprises college studentsRyan Reynolds not only greeted the students but also shot a mock broadcast with them.
Listen to this article
Ryan Reynolds surprises college students by crashing their class, watch his sweet interaction here
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Imagine attending your regular college class on a Wednesday, when suddenly an A-list Hollywood film star walks into your class. The students of journalism at Canada’s Seneca College experienced something like this when Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds showed up during one of their practical studio sessions.

As per local reports, Reynolds was taking a tour of Seneca College on Tuesday when he went inside a journalism studio. He not only greeted the students but also shot a mock broadcast with them. Now a video of Reynolds speaking in front of a greenscreen with coffee in his hands as he reads from the teleprompter is going viral.

ALSO READ |‘Everything’s gonna be amazing’: Kate Winslet’s reassuring words to child reporter delight netizens

This video was posted online by Canadian television broadcaster Sid Seixeiro on Thursday. It has so far gathered over 1.9 lakh likes.

In the video, students are heard suppressing their laughter in the background. The actor reads an update about American talk show host Dr Phil’s decision of discontinuing his popular chat show. At some point, he stops reading from the teleprompter and says “are you with me here?”, while referring to the star-stuck student next to him.

As Reynolds continues the broadcast shooting with the student, other students in the background burst into cheers. At the end of the segment, the actor notes, “You probably need to get that prompter moving a little faster next time,” before quickly adding, “That’s my fault, not yours.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:49 IST
Next Story

Delhi High Court says society has a duty towards persons with disabilities and has to accommodate their needs

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close