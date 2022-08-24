scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Ryan Reynolds’ post on a little-known Indian restaurant in UK puts it in the spotlight

The owners of the restaurant named Light of India, however, didn’t know who Ryan Reynolds was.

Ryan Reynolds, Indian restaurant, Light of India, Wrexham AFC, Cheshire, UK restaurant, viral, trendingRyan Reynolds posted on his Instagram stories an Indian restaurant named Light of India in UK’s Cheshire town.

Indian cuisine is quite popular all over the world and many international celebrities, such as Tom Cruise, are known to be fond of visiting Indian restaurants abroad. The latest celebrity addition to the list seems to be Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor recently posted a flyer of an Indian restaurant located in the UK on his Instagram Stories. He declared it as the “best Indian food in Europe” to his 44.8 million Instagram followers.

The restaurant named Light of India, located in Cheshire town of Ellesmere Port, opened in 1980 and has been run by the Rahaman family for generations, according to the British newspaper, The Guardian.
Reynolds has been spending time in the UK having taken over the ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. It is not clear if the actor dined or ordered takeaway from the restaurant, which is about 32 km north of Wrexham, a car journey of 30 minutes, the Guardian report said.

Owners Rajia Rahaman, 49, and her husband Rahaman Batan, 51, were on duty at the weekend, however, they didn’t have any idea about who Reynolds was.

Their son Shaa Rahaman, 28, was quoted as saying by the newspaper: “The first we knew anything about it was when Ryan posted his review. We asked my parents if he had been in but they didn’t even know who he was. We showed them a picture and they couldn’t remember seeing him. So it may be that he or a member of his team ordered and collected a takeaway.”

He further shared that he wants to get in touch with the actor to see if they can name a dish in honour of him like “the Deadpool masala”.

The reviews of the restaurant on Tripadvisor are a little mixed. “A nice family run restaurant, food is always fresh, they don’t buy frozen meat or veg!! A good selection of traditional meals and they will make food to your taste,” a reviewer said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:32:04 pm
