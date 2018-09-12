Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Ryan Gosling meets coffee shop owner after Internet campaign

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 12, 2018 9:46:31 pm
While Ryan Gosling was following the posts and found them ‘quite funny’, it was his mother who convinced him to visit the coffee shop. Murray also offered free coffee to Gosling’s mother for life.  (Source: Twitter)
An Internet campaign turned fruitful for a local coffee shop in Canada when actor Ryan Gosling visited the cafe during the Toronto International Film Festival. Grinder Coffee shop owner Joelle Murray started an online campaign inviting the actor to visit the cafe and have a coffee during his visit to the country.

Last year, Murray, who had invited actor Idris Elba, was left disappointed when she failed to get the actor to visit the store. However, persistent in her effort, she started off the campaign on September 1 with a tweet that read, “Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018.” Along with the tweet, a cutout of the La-La Land actor was also shared.

In no time the story went viral, and the coffee shop tweeted regularly for the actor to notice.

And finally, it happened. “Ryan Gosling actually walked into our shop, so it’s been quite an exciting day,” Murray told CTVNews. “He was just here for a few minutes. He came in (and) I pounced upon him.” “He actually (saw) all the posts and thought they were quite funny.”

According to the same report, while Gosling was following the posts and found them ‘quite funny’, it was his mother who convinced him to visit the coffee shop. Murray also offered free coffee to Gosling’s mother for life.

