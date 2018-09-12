Ryan Gosling meets coffee shop owner after Internet campaign

While Ryan Gosling was following the posts and found them ‘quite funny’, it was his mother who convinced him to visit the coffee shop. Murray also offered free coffee to Gosling’s mother for life. (Source: Twitter) While Ryan Gosling was following the posts and found them ‘quite funny’, it was his mother who convinced him to visit the coffee shop. Murray also offered free coffee to Gosling’s mother for life. (Source: Twitter)

An Internet campaign turned fruitful for a local coffee shop in Canada when actor Ryan Gosling visited the cafe during the Toronto International Film Festival. Grinder Coffee shop owner Joelle Murray started an online campaign inviting the actor to visit the cafe and have a coffee during his visit to the country.

Last year, Murray, who had invited actor Idris Elba, was left disappointed when she failed to get the actor to visit the store. However, persistent in her effort, she started off the campaign on September 1 with a tweet that read, “Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018.” Along with the tweet, a cutout of the La-La Land actor was also shared.

Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018 pic.twitter.com/M9ObVsbdhb — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 1, 2018

In no time the story went viral, and the coffee shop tweeted regularly for the actor to notice.

Day 4 of #ryanneedsgrinder .Real @RyanGosling meet Grinder Ryan. Think of the fun you could have taking selfies with a selfie. If you do you get to be entered into our contest. @idriselba didn’t get that treatment #YYZ #TIFF #welovethis pic.twitter.com/8tvUK1c0yq — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 6, 2018

Day 5 of our #ryanneedsgrinder campaign. @RyanGosling we just wanted you to know where we located in the city, next to #gerrardsquare. We figured you may need to pop over to the mall for a few bits and bobs before the big #firstman #tiff premiere. pic.twitter.com/w5gXS1TfCh — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 7, 2018

And finally, it happened. “Ryan Gosling actually walked into our shop, so it’s been quite an exciting day,” Murray told CTVNews. “He was just here for a few minutes. He came in (and) I pounced upon him.” “He actually (saw) all the posts and thought they were quite funny.”

And this happened… #ryanneedsgrinder worked. The man himself showed up. What a good sport, a well brought up Canadian boy. We truly appreciate Ryan taking the time the time to visit us during #tiff. Take that @idriselba your loss. pic.twitter.com/8rMMWOs32J — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 11, 2018

According to the same report, while Gosling was following the posts and found them ‘quite funny’, it was his mother who convinced him to visit the coffee shop. Murray also offered free coffee to Gosling’s mother for life.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd