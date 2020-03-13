Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Viral video: Rwanda installs portable washbasins in public spaces to stem coronavirus outbreak

At the biggest car park in Kigali, passengers must wash their hands before they board buses -- adopting the hygiene mantra advocated by health authorities across the world to tackle the outbreak.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 13, 2020 9:53:36 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus prevention, coronavirus hand wash, hand wash basin public places, rwanda wash basin public spaces, indian express, viral videos No cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country so far but the African nation is making sure keep up with preventive measures. (The New Times/ Twitter)

As novel coronavirus continues to spread in more and more nations, countries are trying their best to control the situation through monitoring and adopting preventive measures. One such idea by the Rwandan government to stop the spreading while using public transport is winning the internet. At local bus stops, the government has installed makeshift washbasins for commuters and the video is going viral.

At the biggest car park in Kigali, passengers must wash their hands before they board buses — adopting the hygiene mantra advocated by health authorities across the world to tackle the outbreak. The government has flooded its capital Kigali, with portable sinks and hand sanitizers almost at every public space — churches, restaurants, banks and shops.

And to avoid contamination, they have installed foot-pedals to bring water to the taps instead of using hands.

The video went viral and earned plaudits from people around the world.

However, some said it’s a good initiative but might not be very practical as the tanks needs to be emptied and refilled regularly.

In the latest development, the Rwandan government has taken precautions to keep the country free from the virus such as halting large gathering events, unnecessary internal or international travels and advising Rwandans to stop handshakes among others. Although Rwanda has recorded no cases of the outbreak so far but the country has stepped up vigilance.

According to The New Times, a Rwandan daily, similar measures have been adopted in schools where children have been asked not to shake hands and bow to others while greeting. According to the daily, gatekeepers at various schools and other educational institutes made sure that no one – a visitor or employee – entered the school compound without properly washing their hands and said everywhere long queues of pupils at wash basins were noticed.

