Watch: In fitting tribute, Ginsburg’s trainer does pushups in front of casket

Johnson had trained the women’s rights warrior for more than 20 years and kept her strong.(Source: @rbgworkout ,@cspan/ Instagram)

How did Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87, stay so active and energetic? This was one of the questions on many people’s minds after the death of the judge on September 18. And the answer to it was her personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, and the special workout regime he designed for her.

In a fitting tribute on Friday, Johnson got down on the ground in front of her casket and performed three pushups. The moment, caught on camera, was a poignant tribute to their long shared history of working out together for more than two decades. It touched many online; the video is now viral.

With over 2.6 million views on one of the clips shared online, the footage has quickly spread across social media.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer says goodbye by doing push-ups in front of her casket. pic.twitter.com/SHT5aoNxZB — The Recount (@therecount) September 25, 2020

According to CNN, Johnson, an Army reservist, became Ginsburg’s personal trainer in 1999 after she underwent surgery for colorectal cancer. They have worked together ever since and didn’t slow down neither during the pandemic now while she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Ginsburg, one of the Supreme Court’s favorite octogenarians, had shared details of her famed fitness formula before, saying she would do pushups, “both front and side” planks and weight-bearing exercises with Johnson.

In 2017, Johnson also published an exercise book titled ‘The RBG Workout’, which allowed fans to learn her routine — it consisted of planking, squats and pushups. The rigorous routine became the talk of the town after the book was released as many who attempted it said it nearly broke them.

For most of the exercises, RBG would do three sets of 10 to 13 reps, depending on Johnson’s judgment of what her body could handle on a given day. She would do strength exercises starting with a machine bench press, where she normally lifted 70 pounds, according to a report by Politico.

Politicians and staff paid tribute to Ginsburg, who made history posthumously as the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol.

In pictures | How Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s offbeat style made her a fashion icon

