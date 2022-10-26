scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Russia’s St Petersburg University students cheer for professor who was jailed for anti-war protests

The rare moments were captured on camera and have won hearts online. The video shared by Ukrainian journalist Matthew Luxmoore shows a young man hugging Denis Skopin

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine crossing eight months, lives in the war-torn country have been shattered. While leaders from different parts of the world are constantly urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, heart-rending comments made by a Russian TV presenter to drown Ukrainian children have been widely condemned.

Meanwhile, turning away from war-mongering, Denis Skopin, an Associate Professor at Russia’s oldest university in St Petersburg, took part in anti-war protests. The professor who was fired by the University, received a round of applause from his students as he bid adieu on his last day at the university.

The rare moments were captured on camera and have won hearts online. The video shared by Ukrainian journalist Matthew Luxmoore shows a young man hugging Skopin. Students gathered outside the University are seen applauding. As he moves away, they are seen cheering out loud expressing their admiration and love for his courageous act.

Luxmoore’s tweet said that Skopin spent 10 days in jail. “Extraordinary moment as students at Russia’s oldest university in St Petersburg applaud and cheer a professor who has been fired for taking part in anti-war protests. Denis Skopin spent 10 days in jail and was given a summons to the military recruitment office.”

Watch the video here:

As per a translated Doxa report, Skopin took part in an anti-mobilisation rally on September 21. Along with other protesters, imprisoned Skopin was persuaded to submit a summons to the military registration and enlistment office.

The university’s order on Skopin’s dismissal as per the Doxa report read, “the act committed by the employee is immoral and incompatible with the implementation of educational functions and the continuation of this work.”

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:19:57 pm
