Russian YouTuber sets his $1,60,000 Mercedes on fire, viral video leaves netizens shocked

A video of a Russian YouTuber setting his Mercedes on fire has left netizens shocked. The 7-minute clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the exact moment when Mikhail Litvin set his $1,61,200 Benz afire.

According to Motor1, the Russian vlogger took the decision to destroy his vehicle following a protracted tiff with the dealer from whom he purchased the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. The website stated that Litvin’s car constantly broke down and the dealer failed to rectify the issue, even after he sent it for repair over five times.

“I thought for a long time what to do with my Shark after the conflict with Mercedes…In my opinion, the idea is FIRE! That’s all…The end…I’m not happy,” read the description of the video shared on YouTube.

While it is not clear whether the video is a publicity stunt or done out of sheer annoyance, it has sure caught the attention of many. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and garnered over 10 million views.

