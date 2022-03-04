scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

Russian news channel signs out saying ‘No To War,’ plays ‘Swan Lake’ as staff walks out

“No to war,” Natalia Sindeyeva, one of the channel's founders, said as the employees staged a walk-out from the studio during their final broadcast on YouTube.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 4, 2022 11:16:40 am
One of Russia's last independent media outlet, Rain TV channel announced a temporary suspension of work.

Russian television channel TV Rain (Dozhd) has suspended its operations after it was ordered to shut operations by the authorities given its coverage of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The staff of the Russian news channel resigned on air, after declaring ‘no to war’ in its last telecast.

Journalists at the liberal channel, one of Russia’s last independent news outlets, decided to take a stand for peace. “No to war,” Natalia Sindeyeva, one of the channel’s founders, said as the employees staged a walk-out from the studio.

ALSO READ |Ukrainian journalist with BBC tears up seeing wreckage of home in Kyiv during live broadcast

Watch the moment here:

The channel then played Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’, referring to the panicked moment from August 1991 when Soviet TV stations showed the ballet instead of the live civil unrest breaking out in the country. Now, the moment has gone viral across social media platforms.

According to The New York Times, Russia’s telecommunications regulator had already blocked TV Rain earlier in the week. Some of the station’s employees have fled the country out of fear for their own safety, the report added. The moment happened when the news outlet delivered its final show, on YouTube.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The channel also announced Thursday that it would stop operating indefinitely under intense pressure from the Kremlin, Reuters reported. “We need strength to … understand how we can work from here. We really hope that we will return to broadcasting and continue our work,” Sindeeva said in the statement published on the channel’s website.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian media have been instructed to only publish information provided by official sources. Media houses have also been banned from using words like attack, invasion or war to describe the Ukraine crisis, said a Guardian report citing Latvian-based Russian news website Meduza.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement