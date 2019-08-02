Russian students stage robbery in cafe with fake rifle, get detained by police

Two Russian students were detained after staging a robbery at a cafe. In the video, one of the students entered the cafe masked, and carrying what looks like an assault rifle, bursts into a cafe. The other student posed as a visitor and filmed the whole event.

The video shows customers running away as soon as the student entered the cafe with what they thought was a real gun.

A scared employee of the cafe can be seen dropping to the ground. After the cashier hands over the money, the student who was filming the entire event announced that it was a prank.

Here’s how people reacted to the bizarre prank:

Hahahaa.. Poor guys — Jawad@Khan (@mrjawad_khan) August 1, 2019

The boys need work!hard work! — Logan Hosper Martin,LL.M. (@KarelLogan35) August 1, 2019

This is not ‘Just for Laughs’ it’s ‘Just Idiots’. — Moe 👩🏻‍💻 (@CanadaMoe) August 1, 2019

This happens When live’s overly confident — Stellar (@arsuno78) August 1, 2019

You know what is cool? Fulfilling electional promises what your candidates had failed. — Woobie (@WoobieKTada) August 1, 2019

The two students were detained by the police, and were later released after promising not to repeat such an act again, ViralTab reported.