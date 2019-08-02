Toggle Menu
Russian students stage robbery in cafe with fake rifle, get detained by policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/russian-students-prank-goes-haywire-as-they-face-charges-for-hooliganism-5872167/

Russian students stage robbery in cafe with fake rifle, get detained by police

The video shows the cafe's customers running away as soon as the student entered the cafe with what they thought was a real gun.

Prank goes wrong, Russian students detained after prank goes wrong,Russian students detaine for pranking, Social media viral, Trending,Indian Express news
The video shows customers running away as soon as the student walked in with the gun. A worker can also be seen dropping to the ground scared. When the cashier hands over the money, the friend who was filming comes in, announcing that it was a prank.

Two Russian students were detained after staging a robbery at a cafe. In the video, one of the students entered the cafe masked, and carrying what looks like an assault rifle, bursts into a cafe. The other student posed as a visitor and filmed the whole event.

The video shows customers running away as soon as the student entered the cafe with what they thought was a real gun.

A scared employee of the cafe can be seen dropping to the ground. After the cashier hands over the money, the student who was filming the entire event announced that it was a prank.

Here’s how people reacted to the bizarre prank:

The two students were detained by the police, and were later released after promising not to repeat such an act again, ViralTab reported.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Woman wanted for urinating on potatoes in Walmart turns herself in
2 Photos of teen reading constitution to Russian riot police are breaking the internet
3 Congratulations pour in for Ravish Kumar after news anchor wins Ramon Magsaysay Award