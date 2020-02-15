WATCH: Russian soldier rolls out battle tanks for a unique Valentine’s Day proposal

With a ring to propose his long-time partner, the platoon commander went down on one knee surrounded by many military tanks. With a ring to propose his long-time partner, the platoon commander went down on one knee surrounded by many military tanks.

To stand out from the rest, people go above and beyond to make their wedding proposals unique — and a Russian soldier got the battle tanks to perform romantic maneuvering to seal the deal. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the soldier involved not one, but sixteen heavy-weight battle tanks to make a huge heart on the snow to make the proposition to his beloved. Now, the video of the proposal is going viral.

For the proposal, the military vehicles, the Russian T-72B3 tanks, came together to form the heart-shape, in the Alabino training ground outside Moscow. It was then that Lieutenant Denis Kazantsev led his long-term partner Alexandra Kopytova into the centre as she held her hands over her eyes. And soon, the army personnel got down on one knee taking out the ring and proposing the woman with a bouquet of roses in hand.

The high-octane romantic stunt was filmed in a video published by the defence ministry on Friday, and it created a buzz on social media.

“We’ve been together a very long time. We’ve stood the test of time and distance. Marry me!” he said as his girlfriend nodded, defence ministry’s TV channel Zvezda reported. Kopytova told a television reporter at the scene, “It’s very unexpected” as video showed the man lifting his fiancee in his arms and taking for a swril.

“No one has ever seen such a large-scale proposal,” the report said adding that the tanks used for the armoured proposal are the same ones thar take part in the annual Victory Parade in Red Square.

