Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest

Russian mountaineer and blogger Katya Lipka shared pictures and videos of raising the Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine crosses three months, people around the world continue to express their opposition to the Russian government.

Russian mountaineer and blogger Katya Lipka also did the same as she unfurled the Ukrainian flag after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

On June 3, 2022, Lipka shared photos of her raising the Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest on her Instagram account.

Her posts soon went viral on social media.

Courage. — Theo Stauffer (@TheoStauffer) June 5, 2022

Respect and thank you. Live Long And Prosper. — Peter Stanford (@PeterStanfrd) June 5, 2022

very courageous lady! Congratulations on making it, literally, to the top of the world . . you are an inspiration. Thank you as well, for your support of Ukraine — Newis Benson (@NewisNewis) June 5, 2022

May God bless this wonderful Russian women Ekaterina Lipka, for scaling Mount Everest and unfurling the Ukrainianflag in protest at the Russian war in Ukraine. Putin needs stopped by whatever means necessary, to prevent mass extermination of Ukrainian’s or the world will suffer — Roy Robinson (@topnotch1995) June 6, 2022

Appreciating her gesture, a Twitter user wrote, “Very courageous lady! Congratulations on making it, literally, to the top of the world… you are an inspiration. Thank you as well, for your support of Ukraine.”

Another person tweeted, “May God bless this wonderful Russian women, for scaling Mount Everest and unfurling the Ukrainian flag in protest at the Russian war in Ukraine. Putin needs stopped by whatever means necessary, to prevent mass extermination of Ukrainian’s or the world will suffer”.

Other than expressing solidarity with Ukraine, Lipka also raised the “Free Navalny” sign in support of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, who has been imprisoned by the Vladimir Putin government.

Lipka is not the only Russian who has voiced anti-war sentiments in recent months. At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February this year, <strong>thousands of Russians defied police warnings and came out to participate in anti-war protests in St Petersburg, Moscow, and other cities.