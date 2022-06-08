scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest

Russian mountaineer and blogger Katya Lipka shared pictures and videos of raising the Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 9:15:31 pm
Russian mountaineer Ukraine flag mount Everest, Russian woman raise Ukraine flag on Everest, Katya Lipka unfurls Ukraine flag on Everest, Free Navalny mount Everest, Ukraine Russia war, Ukraine solidarity, Indian ExpressOther than expressing solidarity with Ukraine, Lipka also raised the “Free Navalny” sign in support of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, who has been imprisoned by the Vladimir Putin government.

Russian mountaineer and blogger Katya Lipka shared pictures and videos of raising the Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine crosses three months, people around the world continue to express their opposition to the Russian government.

Russian mountaineer and blogger Katya Lipka also did the same as she unfurled the Ukrainian flag after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

ALSO READ |Singer Harry Styles waves Ukrainian flag at New York concert, fans get emotional

On June 3, 2022, Lipka shared photos of her raising the Ukrainian flag on Mount Everest on her Instagram account.

Best of Express Premium
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...Premium
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...Premium
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
More Premium Stories >>

Her posts soon went viral on social media.

Appreciating her gesture, a Twitter user wrote, “Very courageous lady! Congratulations on making it, literally, to the top of the world… you are an inspiration. Thank you as well, for your support of Ukraine.”

Another person tweeted, “May God bless this wonderful Russian women, for scaling Mount Everest and unfurling the Ukrainian flag in protest at the Russian war in Ukraine. Putin needs stopped by whatever means necessary, to prevent mass extermination of Ukrainian’s or the world will suffer”.

Other than expressing solidarity with Ukraine, Lipka also raised the “Free Navalny” sign in support of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, who has been imprisoned by the Vladimir Putin government.

Lipka is not the only Russian who has voiced anti-war sentiments in recent months. At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February this year, <strong>thousands of Russians defied police warnings and came out to participate in anti-war protests in St Petersburg, Moscow, and other cities.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement