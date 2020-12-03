Russian millionaire books helicopter ride during vacation just so he could eat a burger

The man said he was just missing normal Moscow food while vacationing in Crimea.

A Russian millionaire on vacation in Crimea was craving a meal a McDonalds so much that he booked a helicopter just so that he could fly to the nearest outlet that was 450 km away.

Russian media outlet Bloknot-Krasnodar said that 33-year-old Viktor Martynov, was vacationing in Alushta with his girlfriend, but wasn’t happy with what was on offer at local food outlets. The nearest McDonalds outlet was 450 miles away, so he booked a chopper to get to it.

According to a Daily Star report, his order at the outlet comprised of burgers, fries and milkshakes, that cost around 49 pounds. The two-way ride in the private helicopter cost around 2,000 pounds.

There are no McDonalds outlets in Crimea since the fast food chain ceased operations following the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia.

After the man’s story created a buzz on social media, Martynov, who is the CEO of a Moscow company that sells helicopters, recorded a video explaining what happened.

“My girlfriend and I were tired of proper, organic food, we wanted normal Moscow food. Therefore, we took a helicopter and flew to Krasnodar,” he said, according to a KP News report.

“In fact, it turned out to be an interesting adventure: we ate hamburgers and flew by helicopter,” he said. Martynov said that they returned to their hotel after the meal and relaxed for the rest of the day.

