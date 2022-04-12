scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Must Read

Russian journalist who protested Ukraine war on-air is hired by German media. People share concerns

In March, Marina Ovsyannikova broke the internet after she barged into the studio of Channel One with a sign "Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda", and waved it behind the anchor.

New Delhi |
Updated: April 12, 2022 2:26:10 pm
Journalist Marina Ovsiannikova went viral after she protested against the war in Ukraine on Russian television.

Almost a month after a Russian journalist interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine and was arrested thereafter, she was hired by a German media company. While people were happy she was safe and didn’t suffer much amid Russia’s crackdown on the media, not everyone was happy with her reporting on the Ukraine conflict.

In March, Marina Ovsyannikova broke the internet after she barged into the studio of Channel One with a sign “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda”, and waved it behind the anchor. Many cheered along, lauding her for risking her life then and taking a stand against her own country.

But the news of her hiring garnered a slightly different reaction online on Monday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Publisher Axel Springer announced that owns Die Welt newspaper announced that the 43-year-old  has been hired as a freelance correspondent. They added that she will report for the newspaper as well as contribute to its TV news coverage reporting from Ukraine and Russia, among other areas.

Ulf Poschardt, the editor-in-chief of the WELT Group, said Ovsyannikova “had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality,” in what he described as a “crucial moment,” according to CBS News. “She defended the most important journalistic ethics — despite the threat of state repression,” he said. “I am excited to be working with her.”

According to Forbes, Ovsyannikova said WELT “stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom,” a virtue she said is her duty to defend as a journalist.

Ovsyannikova, who was detained immediately, was fined by a Russian court to pay 30,000 roubles ($280)($280), finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation. She was later released after paying the fine, but told Reuters that she was “extremely concerned” for her safety. Explaining her daring actions, she said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February invasion of the neighbouring country was a “trigger” for her, as she grew up in Chechnya.

However, as the news of Ovsyannikova’s new job was disclosed, many including several Ukrainian journalists were unhappy. “The person who created propaganda and lies for #Russia now will talk about the war in #Ukraine and how hard it is for #Russians to live now because of the sanctions,” one wrote expressing their concern. Others raised doubts about her quick release while other Russian journalists have been jailed and have not been able to find a way out.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement