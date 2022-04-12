Russian journalist who protested Ukraine war on-air is hired by German media. People share concerns

Almost a month after a Russian journalist interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine and was arrested thereafter, she was hired by a German media company. While people were happy she was safe and didn’t suffer much amid Russia’s crackdown on the media, not everyone was happy with her reporting on the Ukraine conflict.

In March, Marina Ovsyannikova broke the internet after she barged into the studio of Channel One with a sign “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda”, and waved it behind the anchor. Many cheered along, lauding her for risking her life then and taking a stand against her own country.

But the news of her hiring garnered a slightly different reaction online on Monday.

Publisher Axel Springer announced that owns Die Welt newspaper announced that the 43-year-old has been hired as a freelance correspondent. They added that she will report for the newspaper as well as contribute to its TV news coverage reporting from Ukraine and Russia, among other areas.

Ulf Poschardt, the editor-in-chief of the WELT Group, said Ovsyannikova “had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality,” in what he described as a “crucial moment,” according to CBS News. “She defended the most important journalistic ethics — despite the threat of state repression,” he said. “I am excited to be working with her.”

According to Forbes, Ovsyannikova said WELT “stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom,” a virtue she said is her duty to defend as a journalist.

Ovsyannikova, who was detained immediately, was fined by a Russian court to pay 30,000 roubles ($280)($280), finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation. She was later released after paying the fine, but told Reuters that she was “extremely concerned” for her safety. Explaining her daring actions, she said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February invasion of the neighbouring country was a “trigger” for her, as she grew up in Chechnya.

However, as the news of Ovsyannikova’s new job was disclosed, many including several Ukrainian journalists were unhappy. “The person who created propaganda and lies for #Russia now will talk about the war in #Ukraine and how hard it is for #Russians to live now because of the sanctions,” one wrote expressing their concern. Others raised doubts about her quick release while other Russian journalists have been jailed and have not been able to find a way out.

Ovsyannikova has become a frequent guest in Western media, advocating lifting the sanctions against Russia. She is now hired by a leading media outlet in Germany. There are many capable Ukrainian and Belarusian journalists, who can be in her place. What a bs. https://t.co/2shSPBDn8B — Ruslan Trad (@ruslantrad) April 11, 2022

Countless independent journalists have fled Russia over the last six weeks and Germany’s Die Welt goes and hires Marina Ovsyannikova as a correspondent? You have got to be kidding me. https://t.co/OwJPHMXxlG pic.twitter.com/z1TXlRhDRG — Eilish Hart (@EilishHart) April 11, 2022

Yeap. Nice work @welt. Especially to make her your Ukraine correspondent. A person was literally producing fake news that brainwashed Russians to hate Ukrainians. https://t.co/BR7CVkmiv1 — Nika Melkozerova (@NikaMelkozerova) April 11, 2022

Now we know why she wasn’t meaningfully punished. So she could leverage her fake protest into lying to the West. https://t.co/VTu4n9rhp0 — Dirk Schwenk (Esq) 🎵 (@DirkSchwenk) April 11, 2022

She has spent most of her professional career promulgating Russian propaganda on state TV. She received only a $287 fine for her on-air protest when most people would have been sent to jail. Die Welt, @welt, has fallen for an FSB or GRU Op and has given her a voice on German TV. — Bruce Duck (@BruceDuck2) April 11, 2022

Dear @welt! Just think about your recent hiring – your new “journalist” Marina Ovsyannikova is free, but @vkaramurza is arrested. How come? — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) April 12, 2022

I have asked the same question to Welt in German and wait for reply. I also very interested how she will report from Ukraine. And why she can work for hostile western media while being in Moscow and so many independent journalists had to leave the country. A mystery! — Sabine Sasse 💙💛 (@SabineSasse) April 11, 2022

This is a successful special operation of the Russian FSB – they arranged their agent under the guise of a fighter for the truth in the Western media!

That is, the FSB will now be able to broadcast its messages directly!

The question is, why was “Russia Today” closed then? — RomaN (@romario300a) April 11, 2022

Something is wrong, this smells rotten. Was it all staged?

Is she’s going to ask to stop sanctions, because “its not Russians, its Putin”?

Was it all before or is it now another FSB operation? https://t.co/gCQ9yKWSet — 💙💛Aunt Augusta (@AugustaKaiserin) April 11, 2022