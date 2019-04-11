Russian Instagram model covers Lamborghini with 2 million Swarovski crystals

Car enthusiasts often come up with unique ways to customise their vehicles to make them stand out. However, a Russian Instagram model Daria Radionova went a tad bit extreme when she decided to customise her Lamborghini with Swarovski Crystals. According to her social media post, it took her two months and over 700 hours to complete the task before the car could be flaunted on the streets.

“The beast is released 💣😎 I have no words to describe how shiny it is 💸💸💸💸 @carsincloaks you have killed it guys! Yesterday we shut down London! 2 Million crystals were applied by hand and it took over 700hrs to make this car,” she posted along with several pictures and videos of the luxury vehicle.

According to a Daily Mail report, Radionova’s Lamborghini Aventador was unveiled in public in Knightsbridge, London. However, the performance of the vehicle, which costs approximately Rs 2 crore, would be impacted as the two million crystals could increase weight and disrupt the flow, the news website reported.

However, this is not the first time the model has covered her vehicles in crystals. Earlier too, she had covered parts of her Lamborghini Huracan and souped up her Mercedes CLS. It did not take long for the pictures of the vehicle to go viral, with many obsessing over the luxury car. “You gonna blind people with that beast! Gonna bling out the roads,” read one of the many comments on the post.