Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs

Russian-Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova has set the Internet abuzz after she performed to a popular Bollywood song during her figure-skating routine. Recorded at the 2026 Winter Olympics, also called the Milan-Cortina Games, Gubanova gave an effortless performance to ‘San Sanana’ from Asoka, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and Dhurandhar’s title track.

In the viral video, Gubanova can be seen dressed in a red and gold form-fitting costume with a striking red bindi, leaving the Internet stunned. As the video begins, she matches her choreography to the beats of ‘San Sanana’. The music then shifts to Dhurandhar’s title track, which has garnered significant plaudits among music aficionados.