Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs

Russian-Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova has set the Internet abuzz after she performed to a popular Bollywood song during her figure-skating routine. Recorded at the 2026 Winter Olympics, also called the Milan-Cortina Games, Gubanova gave an effortless performance to ‘San Sanana’ from Asoka, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, and Dhurandhar’s title track.
In the viral video, Gubanova can be seen dressed in a red and gold form-fitting costume with a striking red bindi, leaving the Internet stunned. As the video begins, she matches her choreography to the beats of ‘San Sanana’. The music then shifts to Dhurandhar’s title track, which has garnered significant plaudits among music aficionados.
Sharing the video, an Instagram handle that covers pop culture, @_thejuggernaut, wrote, “Representing Georgia, the Russian-born athlete also skated to Jogi by Panjabi MC for her 2025 qualification.” “I feel most comfortable with an Indian style,” Gubanova told Sports24 in 2025. “My friends helped me choose the music… Now I’m an ‘Indian girl,’ and I love it!”
The video has since gone viral, garnering a wave of reactions. Several users hailed Gubanova for embracing Hindi songs at a prestigious platform. “The sad part is we won’t see any Indians representing in international competitions like this. Coz of no support from our government for our athletes,” a social media user wrote.
“She is so cute! This is so obviously appreciation, not appropriation,” another user commented. “Bollywood crossed over to Russia many decades ago. My Russian friends had seen many Indian films back in the day,” a third user reacted.
In 2024, Asoka’s ‘San Sanana’ took the Internet by storm after it went viral internationally, with several influencers pulling off a makeup look with the song as the audio. Dhurandhar, on the other hand, recently hit global charts, topping Netflix’s Top 10 non-English films list with 7.6 million views.
