Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Russian foreign office takes a jibe at Theresa May after UK accuses Russian intelligence for spy attack

The tweet came soon after UK PM named two men for the attack. “This was also not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly approved outside the GRU, at a senior level of the Russian state,” she told the parliament.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 10:23:09 pm
theresa may, russia mocks theresa may, russian spy posioning, theresa may dancing videos, russian foreign ministry trolls theresa may, UK Russian spy attack suspects, viral news, world news, indian express The video showed juxtaposed clips of May’s dancing with the scouts at a UN Camp and that of Russian press chief Maria Zakharova dancing. (Source: MFA Russia/ Twitter)
Related News

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s awkward dancing endeavours during her recent African tour made her susceptible to jokes and memes, not once but twice. And just when we thought the videos were going to die, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson released a video on Twitter, mocking her dancing skill.

The Russian Foreign Office published the video in a jibe after May in an emergency statement to parliament said that the Russian military intelligence was behind the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The video showed juxtaposed clips of May’s dancing with the scouts at a UN Camp and that of Russian press chief Maria Zakharova shaking her leg gracefully. “Choose your dance style in international relationship,” the video was captioned.

The tweet came soon after UK PM named two men for the attack. “This was also not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly approved outside the GRU, at a senior level of the Russian state,” she told the parliament.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters the names of the two Russian men suspected in the poisoning “do not mean anything to me”, the BBC reported.

However, this is not the first time, when the Russian Foreign Office took a jibe on May on social media. Last year too they had posted a similar image of her sipping wine after accused Russia of meddling in the affairs of other states by “planting fake stories” in the media.

Share your thoughts about this in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Watch Now
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement