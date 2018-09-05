Russian foreign office takes a jibe at Theresa May after UK accuses Russian intelligence for spy attack

The video showed juxtaposed clips of May’s dancing with the scouts at a UN Camp and that of Russian press chief Maria Zakharova dancing. (Source: MFA Russia/ Twitter) The video showed juxtaposed clips of May’s dancing with the scouts at a UN Camp and that of Russian press chief Maria Zakharova dancing. (Source: MFA Russia/ Twitter)

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s awkward dancing endeavours during her recent African tour made her susceptible to jokes and memes, not once but twice. And just when we thought the videos were going to die, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson released a video on Twitter, mocking her dancing skill.

The Russian Foreign Office published the video in a jibe after May in an emergency statement to parliament said that the Russian military intelligence was behind the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The video showed juxtaposed clips of May’s dancing with the scouts at a UN Camp and that of Russian press chief Maria Zakharova shaking her leg gracefully. “Choose your dance style in international relationship,” the video was captioned.

Choose your dance style in international relationship pic.twitter.com/e0DzqsY4Fs — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 5, 2018

The tweet came soon after UK PM named two men for the attack. “This was also not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly approved outside the GRU, at a senior level of the Russian state,” she told the parliament.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters the names of the two Russian men suspected in the poisoning “do not mean anything to me”, the BBC reported.

However, this is not the first time, when the Russian Foreign Office took a jibe on May on social media. Last year too they had posted a similar image of her sipping wine after accused Russia of meddling in the affairs of other states by “planting fake stories” in the media.

#UK Prime Minister @theresa_may on @Russia: “We know what you are doing”. We know what YOU are doing as well. Dear Theresa, we hope, one day you will try Crimean #Massandra red wine🍷 pic.twitter.com/XmqT9ghSef — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) November 14, 2017

Share your thoughts about this in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd