Russian football team wins hearts after walking on field with shelter dogs; video goes viral

What would be a better way to celebrate the festive season than giving permanent home to a rescued pet? To spread the holiday cheer, players of a Russian professional football club walked out with dogs in arms, hoping to boost adoption. Now, the adorable moment is melting hearts online.

In a video going viral across social media sites, players of the Football Club (FC) Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg, walked into the Gazprom Arena with eleven pooches looking for a ‘forever home’. As the country celebrates pet day on November 30, the club partnered with the Russian Kynological Foundation to launch their new community project, ‘Dogs are better at home!’

The men in blue were seen cradling canines of various breeds and showing them to the camera, urging the audience watching through their TVs and those at the stadium to adopt shelter animals.

Watch the video here:

The Zenit players took to the pitch at the Gazprom Arena this evening accompanied by dogs from local shelters looking for a new home 🐶💙pic.twitter.com/bjFTvntw3i — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) December 3, 2021

As the video crossed over 2 million views in less than 24 hours on Twitter alone, the club thanked everyone for the love and added: “Now let’s find homes for these good boys and girls.” They also drew attention to local shelters involved in the ‘pawsome’ project, from where the dogs were brought.

“The aim of the project is to highlight to the public the responsibility and care required when having a pet and to help raise funds for local dog shelters,” the club wrote on its website.

Who let the dogs out? 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Wah7yCNi3h — 433 (@433) December 3, 2021

Just before the game against Rostov, which ended on a 2-2 draw, the Zenit XI was announced on the stadium’s video screen. However, this time, the players were shown alongside pictures and profiles of real dogs looking for a home.

Netizens couldn’t stop swooning at the cute animals and many thought the players, too, might adopt them, ‘clearly haven fallen in love’.

Please tell us if no 22 kept the puppy! — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) December 3, 2021

Get someone to look at you the way Artem Dzyuba looks at that dog https://t.co/AwyCfebZPm — Harry Edwards (@harryedwards16) December 3, 2021

that last player might have taken this pup home although he`s already got two cuties pic.twitter.com/z4zJzMmXif — 🎤 Амåзонка Арти 🥁 Worship ETHAN TORCHIO 🔞 ⚽ (@AmazonArti) December 3, 2021

I have heard of Zenit St Petersburg, they are officially my second favourite team now ! 👍👍 — Stephen Barr (@Stephen13842116) December 3, 2021

Soooo woofing cute 🥰 This is an amazing idea 😄🐶 — Hannah (@HannahPUSB) December 3, 2021

I cry. What a beautiful night at Russia when Zenit players carried dogs to the kickoff for adoption. I love footballers and dogs 🥺 https://t.co/DkTEUUkXgF — Varsha Raj (@VarshaRaj_14) December 4, 2021

All the good doggos. Look at that last player kissing his puppy. More of this, please. #AdoptDontShop https://t.co/Gc2CAQ0Y6N — Jacqueline Hazelton (@DrJLHazelton) December 3, 2021

I’ve had my favourite EPL and Bundesliga team for years, but never a favourite Russian Premier League team. Until today, that is. Go Zenit go! https://t.co/gJPweBSn1l — Michael Lange (@Michael_J_Lange) December 3, 2021

In a world full of hate and shit sometimes, there’s also this ⬇️❤️ https://t.co/v2ihBT1Los — Chris Hall (@chrizzal) December 3, 2021