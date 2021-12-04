scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 04, 2021
MUST READ

Russian football team wins hearts after walking on field with shelter dogs; video goes viral

Players for Football Club (FC) Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg, walked into at the Gazprom Arena with eleven pooches looking for forever home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 4, 2021 1:36:58 pm
fc zenit, zenit players carry shelter puppies, footballers showcase puppies for adoption, zenit vs Rostov, russian football league, sports news, indian expressThe football club hoped that the interest in the puppies helps them to get adopted during the holiday season. (Source: fczenit_en/ Twitter)

What would be a better way to celebrate the festive season than giving permanent home to a rescued pet? To spread the holiday cheer, players of a Russian professional football club walked out with dogs in arms, hoping to boost adoption. Now, the adorable moment is melting hearts online.

In a video going viral across social media sites, players of the Football Club (FC) Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg, walked into the Gazprom Arena with eleven pooches looking for a ‘forever home’. As the country celebrates pet day on November 30, the club partnered with the Russian Kynological Foundation to launch their new community project, ‘Dogs are better at home!’

The men in blue were seen cradling canines of various breeds and showing them to the camera, urging the audience watching through their TVs and those at the stadium to adopt shelter animals.

Watch the video here:

As the video crossed over 2 million views in less than 24 hours on Twitter alone, the club thanked everyone for the love and added: “Now let’s find homes for these good boys and girls.” They also drew attention to local shelters involved in the ‘pawsome’ project, from where the dogs were brought.

“The aim of the project is to highlight to the public the responsibility and care required when having a pet and to help raise funds for local dog shelters,” the club wrote on its website.

Just before the game against Rostov, which ended on a 2-2 draw, the Zenit XI was announced on the stadium’s video screen. However, this time, the players were shown alongside pictures and profiles of real dogs looking for a home.

Netizens couldn’t stop swooning at the cute animals and many thought the players, too, might adopt them, ‘clearly haven fallen in love’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 04: Latest News