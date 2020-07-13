scorecardresearch
Monday, July 13, 2020
Passengers in Russian flight hold up umbrellas after ‘leak’ inside cabin

Passengers onboard Rossiya Airlines travelling between Khabarovsk and Sochi were seen holding up umbrellas as water dripped on them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 7:06:38 pm
Passengers held up umbrellas as water dripped on them. (Picture credit: Twitter/#POLiticamenteScorretto)

Passengers aboard a flight in Russia were recorded holding up umbrellas after they said water was dripping on them in the aircraft. The airline has now announced a probe into the incident.

Flyers on a Rossiya Airlines flight, between Khabarovsk and Sochi, were seen holding up umbrellas as droplets fell on them.

The video also shows some flyers trying to identify the source of the leak.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, the airlines reportedly conducted an investigation and attributed the leakage to a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

