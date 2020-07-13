Passengers in Russian flight hold up umbrellas after ‘leak’ inside cabin

Passengers held up umbrellas as water dripped on them. (Picture credit: Twitter/#POLiticamenteScorretto) Passengers held up umbrellas as water dripped on them. (Picture credit: Twitter/#POLiticamenteScorretto)

Passengers aboard a flight in Russia were recorded holding up umbrellas after they said water was dripping on them in the aircraft. The airline has now announced a probe into the incident.

Flyers on a Rossiya Airlines flight, between Khabarovsk and Sochi, were seen holding up umbrellas as droplets fell on them.

The video also shows some flyers trying to identify the source of the leak.

Watch the video here:

Volo interno russo #Chabarovsk-Sochi della Rossiya Airlines I passeggeri sono stati costretti ad usare ombrelli per ripararsi da goccioloni d’acqua, parrebbe per un guasto all’aria condizionata Ora sotto inchiesta Non vi lamentate dei treni italiani…pic.twitter.com/HKB1ab66rd — #POLiticamenteScorretto🎹FR© (@PolScorr) July 11, 2020

Following the incident, the airlines reportedly conducted an investigation and attributed the leakage to a malfunctioning air conditioning system.

