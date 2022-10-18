Watch: Russian drones hit sunflower oil tanks in Ukraine, roads flooded with oil

The Russian offences against Ukraine are quickly moving away from the frontlines to civilian areas. In recent months, Ukraine’s industrial and civilian infrastructure has come under attack.

Earlier this week, Russian drones hit sunflower oil tanks in the port city of Mykolaiv. While talking with Reuters, Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said, “In Mykolaiv, three drones hit an object of industrial infrastructure, where tanks with sunflower oil were ignited”.

It is being reported that Russian forces are targeting Ukraine’s harvest in a bid to disrupt its economy that heavily depends on food processing and the export of corn, wheat, and sunflower oil. As per Nation Master, a statistics database, Ukraine is the largest producer of sunflower oil.

On Monday afternoon, Euromaidan Press, a news website that is run by contributors from Ukraine, tweeted a video that showed sunflower oil pooling in the streets of Ukraine. While tweeting the video, the news portal wrote, “Sunflower oil runs down the streets of Mykolaiv after Russian drone attack damages 2 tanks holding 7,500 tons of oil each”.

Sunflower oil runs down the streets of Mykolaiv after Russian drone attack damages 2 tanks holding 7,500 tons of oil each 17% of global sunflower oil trade was handled by the terminal Russia hit todayhttps://t.co/DhglpKwKdv

📽️ https://t.co/ndqEKRoO5R pic.twitter.com/JYVAtf4qDM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 17, 2022

I feel for the people going hungry because of terrors of Russia in Ukraine. — Carina Lundqvist (@cclundqvist) October 17, 2022

Next time anyone complaining about food price, just show this picture. Russia is disrupting world food security on purpose. — Somewhere near Královec (@Hj_GND) October 17, 2022

Tragic disgraceful waste and destruction. And for what? Who knows and even worse, the Russians couldn’t care less. Why are humans full of hate and destruction? — Skyhigh46332 (@Sqeaky1149) October 18, 2022

Putin is a terrorist. He strikes at playgrounds and food supplies in revenge for military losses. — Horizon to Horizon, Nothing to see but Mistakes.🌻 (@pewtergod) October 17, 2022

This video soon went viral with over two lakh views within 24 hours. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “I feel for the people going hungry because of terrors of Russia in Ukraine.” Another person wrote, “Next time anyone complaining about food price, just show this picture. Russia is disrupting world food security on purpose.”

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a press officer employed with the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, also shared videos on Facebook that showed damaged oil tanks. In his post, Pletenchuk wrote that the impact of drone attacks was such that huge amounts of oil spilt into the roads. He also added that firefighters struggled for hours to tackle the fire caused by the drone attack.