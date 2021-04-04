Russian doctors continue to operate on heart patient even as hospital catches fire

The doctors and nurses are being hailed on social media for their brave act.

Going above and beyond their call of duty, a group of Russian doctors and nurses stayed behind to complete an open heart surgery even after a hospital in Blagoveshchensk caught fire. Instead of evacuating, the staff continued to operate on the patient even as the building was engulfed in flames.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media, with many people lauding the hospital staff for risking their own lives to save the patient.

According to Russian Emergencies Ministry, the scale of the fire was such that 59 firefighters were involved in dousing it. While no one was injured in the accident, it took several hours to control the blaze caused by an electrical malfunction. Over 120 people were evacuated from the hospital, of which 67 are patients, including those who have recently undergone heart surgery, the ministry added.

A patient was undergoing a coronary artery bypass grafting on the first floor when the fire was first noticed on the hospital roof, 1TV reported. However, the eight-member team continued to operate even after firefighters alerted them, the report added.

“There is nowhere to go, the man had to be saved. We did everything at the highest level, as they say,” Valentin Filatov, head of the surgical department of the cardiac surgery center said.

Realising that the operation can’t be stopped, the first responders laid an electric cable to supply power to the operating room. As smoke began to enter the operating room, “compressed air devices were brought to readiness to provide doctors with a complex operation,” said Konstantin Rybalko, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in the Amur Region.

More than anything the doctors feared whether the roof of the more than a century old building could withstand the fire. Despite the odds, they successfully finished the procedure and shifted the operated patient to the regional hospital.

“The postoperative period in a patient who was operated on during a fire proceeds smoothly, without complications. He is conscious,” a statement from the Ministry of Health of the Amur Region read.

The Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov announced a reward to the doctors, SeverInform reported.