Follow Us:
Saturday, March 28, 2020
COVID19

This Russian dance group’s love for Indian culture is winning hearts on Internet

Founded by Vera Evgrafova in 1987, the main aim of the dance group is to promote Indian culture and its unique diversity throughout the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2020 9:47:05 pm
Russia based Indian dance group, Mayuri Indian dance group, Indian culture, Indian culture in Russia, Russian news, Trending news, Indian Express news Mayuri performs a wide range of Indian dances including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi and also a variety of folk dances from various Indian states. (Picture credit: Dancemayuri.org)

A Russia-based dance group is delighting their audience with their unusual music choice, exotic costumes and extraordinary grace. Moreover, they are winning hearts online with their love for India and its diverse culture.

Founded by Vera Evgrafova in 1987 because of her love for Indian art and culture, Mayuri Indian Dance Group’s dancing repertoire consists of more than 200 dances, in various styles, themes and musical arrangement.

Mayuri performs a wide range of Indian dances including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi and also a variety of folk dances from various Indian states. At the same time, the group doesn’t shy away from experimenting and collaborating with other genres like Spanish and Russian folk.

Take a look at some of the most-watched video on their YouTube channel here:

Beyond dancing, Mayuri Group has been promoting Indian culture in the cold region of Karelia through teaching and performing Indian dance. As per their website, the group also indulges in Hindi lessons, lectures on Indian culture and mythology.

Though the dance group is based in Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia, Russia, the team has travelled throughout the world to spread their love for Indian culture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement