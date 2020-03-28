This Russian dance group’s love for Indian culture is winning hearts on Internet

Mayuri performs a wide range of Indian dances including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi and also a variety of folk dances from various Indian states. (Picture credit: Dancemayuri.org) Mayuri performs a wide range of Indian dances including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi and also a variety of folk dances from various Indian states. (Picture credit: Dancemayuri.org)

A Russia-based dance group is delighting their audience with their unusual music choice, exotic costumes and extraordinary grace. Moreover, they are winning hearts online with their love for India and its diverse culture.

Founded by Vera Evgrafova in 1987 because of her love for Indian art and culture, Mayuri Indian Dance Group’s dancing repertoire consists of more than 200 dances, in various styles, themes and musical arrangement.

Mayuri performs a wide range of Indian dances including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi and also a variety of folk dances from various Indian states. At the same time, the group doesn’t shy away from experimenting and collaborating with other genres like Spanish and Russian folk.

Take a look at some of the most-watched video on their YouTube channel here:

Beyond dancing, Mayuri Group has been promoting Indian culture in the cold region of Karelia through teaching and performing Indian dance. As per their website, the group also indulges in Hindi lessons, lectures on Indian culture and mythology.

Though the dance group is based in Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia, Russia, the team has travelled throughout the world to spread their love for Indian culture.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd