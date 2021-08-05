Russian blogger drives with girlfriend tied to the roof, says it is for a ‘task’

As the clip went viral, the extreme video caught the attention of the traffic police as well.

An Instagram influencer and blogger in Russia has left netizens confused online after he shared a video of him driving a luxury car with his girlfriend tied to its roof. The couple went on a ride through the city of Moscow as they pulled off the weird stunt, leaving pedestrians and people on the internet shocked.

In a Reel video shared on the platform, Sergey Kosenko was seen driving a metallic green Bentley, while his girlfriend Ilona was duct-taped on its roof with even her mouth sealed shut. If that wasn’t enough, both of them were handcuffed together.

As the clip went viral, the extreme video caught the attention of the traffic police as well. In a statement, the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate said it was investigating the viral video. “Employees of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate initiated a check on the fact of a video posted on the Internet, in which a girl is tied on the roof of a moving car,” RBC said.

According REN TV, the young blogger with millions of followers on Instagram said that he and his girlfriend perform various ‘tasks’ and this was one of them. It’s unclear who assigned him such a task.

The report added that the car he was driving is registered to someone else, a certain Anastasia Yalkovskaya. “This car has 68 unpaid fines, amounting to 78,500 rubles,” it said.

As video drew flak online and an investigation was launched, he posted another video to apologise. According to Esquire, he didn’t anticipate criticism on seeing the video and “apologised” for the dangerous stunt.

However, he will still be liable to some action as he definitely broke more than a few laws, auto lawyer Sergei Radko told Moscow 24.

“Traffic rules prohibit the transport of people outside the cab of the car. There is even an article in the Code of Administrative Offenses, which provides for a fine of one thousand rubles, but with a discount it turns out to be 500 rubles,” he explained. “If there is no other offence here, then most likely this blogger will get off with such a ridiculous punishment “, he added.

It’s not the first time, however, that the millionaire blogger has gone viral for the wrong reasons. According to Russian state agency, RIA, in January he was deported from Indonesia for violating the restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.