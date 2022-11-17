scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Russian Berezka dancers create magic as they ‘float on stage’. Watch video

The dancers give an impression of ‘floating’ as they move with fast-paced but very short steps that are concealed beneath their floor-length skirts.

Russian Berezka dancers appear to be ‘floating’, Berezka Dance Ensemble viral video, Russia floating dancers, viral dance video, Nadezhdina Beryozka, Indian ExpressThe floating dance movements were originally mastered by Russian choreographer and dancer Nadezhda Nadezhdina in 1948.

A video of a Russian dance group showing ‘the dancers floating over the stage’ is going viral. The surreal video shows a sequence from the performance of Russia’s famous Berezka Dance Ensemble, which is popular for its unique floating footsteps that give the impression that the dancers are hovering or floating instead of moving with their feet.

So far, the undated video has been viewed over 2.7 million times after it was posted on Twitter by popular account Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) on November 16.

ALSO READ |‘Fascinating footwork’: Duo perform tricky traditional Philippine dance, video leaves netizens impressed

The dancers at Berezka achieve this illusion by moving with fast-paced but tiny footsteps that are concealed beneath their floor-length skirts. The dancers keep their torsos elongated and rigid throughout the performance and use their arms for minimal movements. These features add to the impression that dancers are gliding or moving through some external force.

The movements were originally mastered by Russian choreographer and dancer Nadezhda Nadezhdina in 1948. Over the years, she led the Berezka Dance Ensemble to many acclaimed international shows.

It is widely believed that Nadezhdina’s Beryozka choreographies were inspired by Khorovod, an ancient Slavic folk dance ritual which is believed to be over a thousand years old. Explaining about the famed ‘floating steps’ with The New York Times in 1972, Nadezhdina said, “Not even all our dancers can do it. You have to move in very small steps on a very low half‐toe with the body held in a certain corresponding position”.

