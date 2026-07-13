Watch: Machine gun recoil sends Russian soldier flying, troops dodge stray bullets

A video showing a Russian anti-drone training exercise has grabbed attention on social media after a soldier was thrown from a mounted heavy machine gun when the weapon got out of control.

The video reportedly features one of Russia’s newly formed ‘mobile fire units’. These are the teams created to intercept Ukrainian drones targeting military logistics and supply routes in Russian-occupied territory and the Crimean Peninsula, Israel Hayom reported.

Soldier flung into air

In the viral video, Russian troops appear to have mounted a Yak-B 12.7 mm rotary machine gun, a weapon typically fitted on Mi-24 attack helicopters, onto the back of a military truck for use in the anti-drone role. As the video continues, the soldier is violently flung from his position as the machine gun spins uncontrollably, firing in multiple directions.