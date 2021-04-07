scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Memes galore as Vladimir Putin signs law to remain Russia’s premier till 2036

An amendment, approved by Russians in a nationwide vote last year, will allow Vladimir Putin to run for two more six-year presidential terms — or till 2036.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 12:06:31 pm
Russia, Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin Russia, Russia Vladimir Putin president 2036, Russia new law Putin president, Vladimir Putin resident legislation reaction, Vladimir Putin memes, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many called out the amendment to be a major overhaul of the constitution and abuse of power, many reacted to the matter with memes and jokes online.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a legislation that could potentially keep him in power till 2036, and the move has prompted a slew of reactions online.

Under the previous constitution, Putin, who has already been in power for more than two decades, would have been required to step down after his second consecutive term ends in 2024.

However, the amendment, approved by Russians in a nationwide vote last year, will now allow the 68-year-old to run for two more six-year presidential terms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While many called the amendment a major overhaul of the constitution and abuse of power, others reacted to the matter with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Putin has been either the President or Prime Minister of Russia for more than 20 years. This is the longest period a leader has been in power since Joseph Stalin, who was Secretary-General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1922-1953) and the premier of the Soviet Union from 1941-1953.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x