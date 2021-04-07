Memes galore as Vladimir Putin signs law to remain Russia’s premier till 2036

April 7, 2021 12:06:31 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a legislation that could potentially keep him in power till 2036, and the move has prompted a slew of reactions online.
Under the previous constitution, Putin, who has already been in power for more than two decades, would have been required to step down after his second consecutive term ends in 2024.
However, the amendment, approved by Russians in a nationwide vote last year, will now allow the 68-year-old to run for two more six-year presidential terms.
While many called the amendment a major overhaul of the constitution and abuse of power, others reacted to the matter with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Hey Vladimir, you’re only allowed to be president for 8 years.
Putin: pic.twitter.com/i7On7GUutE
— Dennis N (@DennisN) April 6, 2021
how i sleep knowing i could technically get thrown in jail by putin if i were russian pic.twitter.com/yFHxscnZFo
— chiki :D (@cherepashka_kun) April 6, 2021
Vladimir Putin has passed a law that makes him rule Russia untill 2036.
Me:
Is this possible in any other country?
Also Me: pic.twitter.com/TRmpUXKU6S
— Veer Sorry Worker (@VeeryaSorry) April 6, 2021
“Russian president vladimir putin makes a new law that allows him to be president for another 15 years till 2036” pic.twitter.com/lwQBVdwVA7
— unseenRAHUL (@WohiRahuLHuu) April 6, 2021
Putin signs the law that could keep him in power untill 2036
Putin be like:-#Putin pic.twitter.com/tZRDGUE3sk
— Raj🇮🇳🔱 (@rajbhanushali27) April 6, 2021
Putin at the UN meeting in 2035pic.twitter.com/kxqO8JMMJK
— Abdullah (@__TheGREATEST1) April 6, 2021
I thought he had already passed a law allowing him to be President for life.
— 🌻A Venable🌻💙💙💙 (@a_venable) April 6, 2021
— Shannon ☮️🤍 (@sspring211) April 6, 2021
Dictators gotta dictate. pic.twitter.com/U8fLMjvsix
— John. S (@hootingowl) April 6, 2021
— 💜 (@lauraxtc) April 6, 2021
So he’s a king, basically?
— LeDerius (@LeDerius) April 6, 2021
— TheDevilInside (@EvilDevilInside) April 6, 2021
Why doesn’t he just declare himself King and Grand Poobah of Russia for all eternity? pic.twitter.com/hbgLhn2eGS
— Bobbie Bees (@BobbieBees) April 6, 2021
Democracy left the chat.
— Benny 🎈 (@allaboutBen__) April 6, 2021
Putin has been either the President or Prime Minister of Russia for more than 20 years. This is the longest period a leader has been in power since Joseph Stalin, who was Secretary-General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1922-1953) and the premier of the Soviet Union from 1941-1953.
