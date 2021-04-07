Memes galore as Vladimir Putin signs law to remain Russia’s premier till 2036

While many called out the amendment to be a major overhaul of the constitution and abuse of power, many reacted to the matter with memes and jokes online.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a legislation that could potentially keep him in power till 2036, and the move has prompted a slew of reactions online.

Under the previous constitution, Putin, who has already been in power for more than two decades, would have been required to step down after his second consecutive term ends in 2024.

However, the amendment, approved by Russians in a nationwide vote last year, will now allow the 68-year-old to run for two more six-year presidential terms.

While many called the amendment a major overhaul of the constitution and abuse of power, others reacted to the matter with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Hey Vladimir, you’re only allowed to be president for 8 years. Putin: pic.twitter.com/i7On7GUutE — Dennis N (@DennisN) April 6, 2021

how i sleep knowing i could technically get thrown in jail by putin if i were russian pic.twitter.com/yFHxscnZFo — chiki :D (@cherepashka_kun) April 6, 2021

Vladimir Putin has passed a law that makes him rule Russia untill 2036. Me:

Is this possible in any other country? Also Me: pic.twitter.com/TRmpUXKU6S — Veer Sorry Worker (@VeeryaSorry) April 6, 2021

“Russian president vladimir putin makes a new law that allows him to be president for another 15 years till 2036” pic.twitter.com/lwQBVdwVA7 — unseenRAHUL (@WohiRahuLHuu) April 6, 2021

Putin signs the law that could keep him in power untill 2036

Putin be like:-#Putin pic.twitter.com/tZRDGUE3sk — Raj🇮🇳🔱 (@rajbhanushali27) April 6, 2021

Putin at the UN meeting in 2035pic.twitter.com/kxqO8JMMJK — Abdullah (@__TheGREATEST1) April 6, 2021

I thought he had already passed a law allowing him to be President for life. — 🌻A Venable🌻💙💙💙 (@a_venable) April 6, 2021

So he’s a king, basically? — LeDerius (@LeDerius) April 6, 2021

Why doesn’t he just declare himself King and Grand Poobah of Russia for all eternity? pic.twitter.com/hbgLhn2eGS — Bobbie Bees (@BobbieBees) April 6, 2021

Democracy left the chat. — Benny 🎈 (@allaboutBen__) April 6, 2021

Putin has been either the President or Prime Minister of Russia for more than 20 years. This is the longest period a leader has been in power since Joseph Stalin, who was Secretary-General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1922-1953) and the premier of the Soviet Union from 1941-1953.