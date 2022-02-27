scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Ukrainian mother embraces stranger who helped her children cross border, video goes viral

On Saturday, Nataliya Ableyeva took a journey of a lifetime with two stranger's kids as she crossed the border from Ukraine to Hungary.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 27, 2022 7:07:38 pm
Ukraine woman brings strangers kids to safety, russia-ukraine, acts of kindness ukraine, ukraine and russia conflict, ukraine war, indian expressThe video, that shows both women hugging and weeping, has gone viral on social media. (Source: Good News Correspondent/ Twitter)

Even as gut-wrenching visuals of Ukrainian cities being attacked are being shared everywhere, there are heartwarming gestures of kindness that are scripting their own tales of resistance through peace and affection. Among many such stories, a video of a woman embracing a stranger who helped her children cross the border has gone viral.

On Saturday, Nataliya Ableyeva took a journey of a lifetime with two stranger’s kids as she crossed the border from Ukraine to Hungary. As Reuters reported, Ableyeva had met a 38-year-old man along with his young son and daughter at her hometown of Kamianets-Podilskyi. 

The 38-year-old man could not leave the country due to rule that required men aged between 18 to 60 years from participating in Ukraine’s war efforts. The man trusted Ableyeva with his kid’s safety in a giant leap of faith. 

READ ALSO |Infant born in Ukraine bomb shelter amid Russian attack hailed as ‘beacon of hope’

Ableyeva told Reuters reporter Anita Komuves, “Their father simply handed over the two kids to me, and trusted me, giving me their passports to bring them over.” The 58-year-old also added that the children’s mother who was on her way from Italy was set to reunite with the kids at the Hungary border. The kid’s father gave his wife’s number to Ableyeva before bidding them goodbye. 

Finally, after safely leaving Ukraine, Ableyeva met 33-year-old Anna Semyuk who had arrived to get her kids. In heartwarming visuals shared by Reuters, one can see Senyuk meeting her kids and tearfully embracing Ableyeva. 

The video, that shows both women hugging and weeping, has gone viral on social media. And people from around the world were touched by the gestures of kindness that people are showing even in difficult circumstances. 

Remarking on Ableyeva’s compassion, a Twitter user said, “Beautiful act of humanity. As a parent I could feel the flood of relief and gratitude. We are all connected. Kindness matters. ❤️”

