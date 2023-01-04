scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Pregnant wife runs into arms of Ukrainian soldier; couple’s reunion after 30 weeks in war melts hearts online

The couple's reunion after 30 weeks in the war-torn country melted hearts online.

The clip was initially shared by the woman, Yanina Sham on her Instagram account.
Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a video featuring the reunion of a pregnant woman with her husband, a Ukrainian soldier, has surfaced online, spreading hope and cheer. The moments of love in the times of war have melted hearts online.

The video shared by Anton Gerashchenko shows the pregnant woman heading to meet her husband in a car. She runs into the arms of her partner, clad in military uniform, and as the duo hug each other, the woman breaks into tears.

“This is what we’re fighting for. They haven’t seen each other for 30 weeks,” Gerashchenko tweeted.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 21,000 views on Twitter. “30 weeks in the war, finally our long-awaited meeting,” read the text in the clip.

A user commented, “I mean.. it’s beautiful but even more horrible. War is so damn cruel.” Another user wrote, “Precious Love prevails.” A third user commented, “Just awesome! That baby is going to have a beautiful and peaceful life because of his/her warrior father and all the other warriors.”

The clip was shared by the pregnant woman, Yanina Sham, on her Instagram account. Sharing a photograph of them together, she had written in another post, “I will always remember these three days. The first one is when the war started. The second one is when you said you were going to protect me. And the third is when you come back. L O V E . – I’m waiting (sic).”

Last week, a Ukrainian missile strike killed at least 89 Russian soldiers, the Russian defence ministry has said. On December 31, a large building housing Russian troops in the city of Makiivka was reduced into rubble by Ukranians. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, millions of people have fled the country and several were killed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 12:34 IST
