‘Hypnotic’: Drone captures herd of reindeer circling to protect themselves from predator

A drone has captured a stunning moment in which a herd of threatened reindeer in Russia moved briskly in a tight circle to protect themselves from a predator, creating a hypnotic affect.
The viral video shows the reindeer moving in circles and the head’s momentum creating a cyclonic effect in order to protect the calves at the centre from predators.
The video was reportedly captured by photographer Lev Fedoseyev.
Take a look at the video:
Reindeer Cyclones are a real thing… a swirling mass of threatened reindeer stampeding in a circle making it impossible to target an individual.. here the fawns are in the middle
This herd is on Russia’s Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic Circle
According to Twitter user @gunsnrosesgirl3, the ‘reindeer cyclone’ is an effective defence strategy and the coordinated manoeuvre, making it impossible for the predator to target a single reindeer.
Take a look at some of the reactions to the ‘hypnotic’ video of the herd.
Such an amazing sight and very clever behaviour!
Wooooow ! Magnificent !
This is Amazing ! 🤍
Animal behaviour is amazing!
This is what I see pic.twitter.com/K9ERrTWjlP
Absolutely incredible. Isn’t nature inventive.
What I thought it was gonna be: pic.twitter.com/fJS5SQmUdR
Wow. Stunning choreography. Smart animals. Collective thinking. Collective benefit.
It’s fascinating. At first glance I thought it was fish, or maybe tadpoles. You can imagine a predator watching this and getting too dizzy to pounce!
Guys on the outside edge: pic.twitter.com/Nq1wHCXqAZ
This is how they generate enough lift to take off
Similar footage showing murmuration of starlings against the backdrop of a seaside pier in England recently went viral recently, leaving netizens in awe.
