‘Hypnotic’: Drone captures herd of reindeer circling to protect themselves from predator

According to Twitter user @gunsnrosesgirl3, the 'reindeer cyclone' is an effective defence strategy and the coordinated manoeuvre, making it impossible for the predator to target a single reindeer.

A drone has captured a stunning moment in which a herd of threatened reindeer in Russia moved briskly in a tight circle to protect themselves from a predator, creating a hypnotic affect.

The viral video shows the reindeer moving in circles and the head’s momentum creating a cyclonic effect in order to protect the calves at the centre from predators.

The video was reportedly captured by photographer Lev Fedoseyev.

Take a look at the video:

Reindeer Cyclones are a real thing… a swirling mass of threatened reindeer stampeding in a circle making it impossible to target an individual.. here the fawns are in the middle This herd is on Russia’s Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic Circle

pic.twitter.com/0Y2UwBKuOh — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 30, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions to the ‘hypnotic’ video of the herd.

Such an amazing sight and very clever behaviour! — Jo Cartmell (@WaterVole) March 30, 2021

Wooooow ! Magnificent ! — Impiety (@NoHolyScripture) March 30, 2021

This is Amazing ! 🤍 — Summer Witch (@LadyLeo1976) March 31, 2021

Animal behaviour is amazing! — María {🦈} (@NogalMaria) March 31, 2021

This is what I see pic.twitter.com/K9ERrTWjlP — Judge Shredd (@Trilluminator) March 31, 2021

Absolutely incredible. Isn’t nature inventive. — Janette galbraith (@jintygal31) March 31, 2021

What I thought it was gonna be: pic.twitter.com/fJS5SQmUdR — Rai of Sunshine ☀️✨ (@TheRaiLurker) March 30, 2021

Wow. Stunning choreography. Smart animals. Collective thinking. Collective benefit. — Bookish But Not 2 Bright (@TimBroderick2) April 1, 2021

It’s fascinating. At first glance I thought it was fish, or maybe tadpoles. You can imagine a predator watching this and getting too dizzy to pounce! — Terry O’Connor (@osteoconnor) March 30, 2021

Guys on the outside edge: pic.twitter.com/Nq1wHCXqAZ — Drew Downs (@drew_downs) March 31, 2021

This is how they generate enough lift to take off — Ben (@wobster) March 31, 2021

Similar footage showing murmuration of starlings against the backdrop of a seaside pier in England recently went viral recently, leaving netizens in awe.