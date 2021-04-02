scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
‘Hypnotic’: Drone captures herd of reindeer circling to protect themselves from predator

The viral video shows the reindeer moving in circles and the head’s momentum creating a cyclonic effect in order to protect the does and their fawns at the centre from predators.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 2, 2021 5:51:48 pm
Russia, reindeers cyclone drone video, reindeers cyclone viral video, reindeers dance, reindeers moving in circles, reindeers cyclone movement, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news.According to Twitter user @gunsnrosesgirl3, the 'reindeer cyclone' is an effective defence strategy and the coordinated manoeuvre, making it impossible for the predator to target a single reindeer.

A drone has captured a stunning moment in which a herd of threatened reindeer in Russia moved briskly in a tight circle to protect themselves from a predator, creating a hypnotic affect.

The video was reportedly captured by photographer Lev Fedoseyev.

Take a look at the video:

According to Twitter user @gunsnrosesgirl3, the ‘reindeer cyclone’ is an effective defence strategy and the coordinated manoeuvre, making it impossible for the predator to target a single reindeer.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the ‘hypnotic’ video of the herd.

Similar footage showing murmuration of starlings against the backdrop of a seaside pier in England recently went viral recently, leaving netizens in awe.

