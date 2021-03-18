Watch: Russian soldier dangles from chopper after parachute catches its tail

Local reports said that the man was not injured in the accident. (Source: War News Updates/ YouTube)

Jumping out of the plane may have become one of the biggest adventure sports in recent times, but the thrill of it also comes with the risk of things not going to plan. Recently, one such incident happened in Russia as a parachutist was seen dangling in the air, after his parachute caught on the tail of a helicopter.

In a video going viral, the parachute’s suspension lines and canopy were seen entangled to the tail of the helicopter, while the man was hanging far below. The scary footage showed the chopper flying at a great speed way above the ground.

Going by the footage, the chopper needed to make a full circle before it could slow down and approach the ground. The clip showed many rushing towards the helicopter to rescue the dangling man.

According to a report by M24, the incident took place near the village of Kashtak in Chita region. Although the condition of the parachutist was unknown, the fact that he did not use “the reserve parachute may indicate that he was unconscious”, the report

said.

Russian news agency Chita.Ru said that the man was a paratrooper and his parachute suffered a glitch. Local resident Maxim Stefanovich, who shot the video said, the sound of the helicopter caught his attention first.

When he looked up, however, he noticed the man hanging from the chopper “flying at an altitude of 2 kilometers”. He quickly notified the police and asked them to contact the military pilot as quickly as possible.

According to preliminary information, no one was hurt in the accident, RG.Ru reported.