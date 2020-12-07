Fireworks factory in Russia catches fire, video captures uncontrolled explosions

Pictures and videos on social media show a chaotic explosion of pink, green, red and gold sparklers as fireworks set off uncontrollably in all directions.

A fireworks factory in Russia caught fire, setting off multiple explosions of fireworks into the night sky and videos of the incident are now being shared on social media.

According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place in the port city of Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, in the early hours of December 6.

Pictures and videos on social media show the fireworks in the night sky and over 400 firefighters trying to put out the blaze.

Video from the fire at a warehouse where fireworks were stored in #RostovonDon, south #Russia pic.twitter.com/UZz5FCxxiY — MIXTORIOUS – ميكستوريوس (@mixtorious1) December 6, 2020

In #Rostov-on-Don, south #Russia, there was a fire at a warehouse where fireworks were stored. The result looks quite spectacular – though probably quite dangerous pic.twitter.com/Sq5dL1PlPC — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) December 6, 2020

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations also posted pictures of the incident on their Instagram account and issued a warning to residents.

According to local reports, the fire reportedly started at a market due to a faulty electric heater.

The fire is then suspected to have spread to the two-story pavilion in which fireworks were stored. The warehouse was reportedly fully stocked ahead of upcoming New Year’s celebrations.

While no causalities were reported, the significant damage was done to buildings, The Daily Mail reported.

