Monday, December 07, 2020
Fireworks factory in Russia catches fire, video captures uncontrolled explosions

Pictures and videos on social media show the fireworks in the night sky and over 400 firefighters trying to put out the blaze.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 6:10:37 pm
Russia, fireworks warehouse, fire at fireworks factory, Ministry of Emergency Situations, warehouse fire in Russia, fireworks explosion, fireworks explosion viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Pictures and videos on social media show a chaotic explosion of pink, green, red and gold sparklers as fireworks set off uncontrollably in all directions.

A fireworks factory in Russia caught fire, setting off multiple explosions of fireworks into the night sky and videos of the incident are now being shared on social media.

According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place in the port city of Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, in the early hours of December 6.

Take a look here:

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations also posted pictures of the incident on their Instagram account and issued a warning to residents.

According to local reports, the fire reportedly started at a market due to a faulty electric heater.

The fire is then suspected to have spread to the two-story pavilion in which fireworks were stored. The warehouse was reportedly fully stocked ahead of upcoming New Year’s celebrations.

While no causalities were reported, the significant damage was done to buildings, The Daily Mail reported.

