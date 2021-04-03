scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Watch: Dog steals reporter’s mic during live broadcast, melts viewers’ hearts

The incident happened when journalist Nadezhda Serezhkina of Mir TV was preparing to update viewers about the weather for the coming days. The dog later joined the broadcast too!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2021 2:41:17 pm
dog runs away with reporter mic, russia mir tv dog run away with mic, mir 24 dog run away with mic, dog blooper live tv, live tv bloopers, viral videos, indian expressPeople on the internet were delighted by the dog's sweet interruption. (Source: mir24.tv/ YouTube)

In one of the sweetest interruptions on camera, a pet dog snatched away a reporter’s mic during a live broadcast in Russia. Now, the video of four-legged intruder is melting hearts online.

The incident happened when journalist Nadezhda Serezhkina of Mir TV was preparing to update viewers about the weather for the coming days. Suddenly, a golden retriever, intrigued by the microphone, barged into the frame and grabbed it from her hand and ran away, leaving the news anchor stunned.

The cameraperson, who kept filming, caught how Serezhkina tried to chase the pooch to get her mic back. The broadcast was not interrupted despite the hilarious incident, and viewers could see everything that happened from beginning to end. The presenter in the studio tried to save the situation as she informed viewers that they had lost the connection to the correspondent and would soon get back.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video went viral on Twitter after reporter Ali Özkök posted it on the mirco-blogging site bringing light to the on-air mishap.

Luckily, the journalist caught up with the dog and retrieved her microphone after a while. The reporter updated viewers that the dog did take a bite or two of the microphone, but the pooch was “uninjured”. According to the news channel, the show stealer dog is named Martin, who even joined Serezhkina later on her broadcast.

According to KAZAN First, at the time of the incident, the canine was walking with its hostess without a leash and he liked the multicolored microphone that looked like a toy.

People on social media loved the “pawsome interruption” and said it brightened their day. “Mic looks like a popsicle, who can blame the adorable dog?” commented one user. “Obviously microphones in Russia are made out of bacon,” another remarked.

