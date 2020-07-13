scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19

How netizens reacted to Russian university claiming it completed Covid-19 vaccine trials

According to TASS, a Russian News Agency, the first stage of trials started on June 18 when a group of 18 volunteers got vaccinated. The second set kicked off with 20 volunteers vaccinated on June 23.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 2:19:02 pm
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, Russian vaccine, Russian vaccine trials, Coronavirus Russian vaccines, vaccine trials, #vaccines, #RussianVaccine, #Putin, Moscow, Vladimir Putin, Coronavirus updates, coronavirus Russian updates, Trending news, Indian Express news How netizens reacted to various social media platforms to celebrate with memes and jokes.

After Moscow’s Sechenov University claimed that it had completed successful tests on volunteers for the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19, netizens reacted with memes and jokes on social media.

“The #vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20”, chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS” the Russian embassy in India tweeted from its official handle

According to Russian news agency TASS, the first stage of trials started on June 18 when a group of 18 volunteers got vaccinated. The second set kicked off with 20 volunteers vaccinated on June 23.

However, vaccine candidates being developed by AstraZeneca-University of Oxford and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) are in late-stage trials. Moderna also plans to start its late-stage trial this month.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 19 vaccine candidates are in the clinical evaluation stage as of July 6.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to the news:

In India, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin samples are undergoing quality and safety tests at a government facility.

Currently, Russia has 727,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11, 335 deaths. The US continues to be the worst affected followed by Brazil and India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 13: Latest News

Advertisement