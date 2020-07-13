How netizens reacted to Russian university claiming it completed Covid-19 vaccine trials

How netizens reacted to various social media platforms to celebrate with memes and jokes. How netizens reacted to various social media platforms to celebrate with memes and jokes.

After Moscow’s Sechenov University claimed that it had completed successful tests on volunteers for the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19, netizens reacted with memes and jokes on social media.

“The #vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20”, chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS” the Russian embassy in India tweeted from its official handle

According to Russian news agency TASS, the first stage of trials started on June 18 when a group of 18 volunteers got vaccinated. The second set kicked off with 20 volunteers vaccinated on June 23.

🦠#Sechenov University has successfully completed tests on volunteers of the world’s first vaccine against #COVID19. “The #vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20″, chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk told TASS ➡️ https://t.co/jVrmWbLvwX pic.twitter.com/V8bon4lieR — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) July 12, 2020

However, vaccine candidates being developed by AstraZeneca-University of Oxford and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) are in late-stage trials. Moderna also plans to start its late-stage trial this month.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 19 vaccine candidates are in the clinical evaluation stage as of July 6.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to the news:

Russia Tested successfully Corona Vaccine Trial on Human, Whole World to Putin pic.twitter.com/RuW1J0If1J — 𝕊𝕒𝕙𝕚𝕝 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒 🇮🇳 (@Kataria_hr15) July 13, 2020

Putin and scientists research team be like*#RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/A7x0cYXDZa — beshram_memer (@beshram_memer) July 13, 2020

Putin after first successful trial of corona vaccine in #Russia

Putin be like :- pic.twitter.com/qSBciiZ8i3 — Hariom Verma (@HrHariomVerma) July 13, 2020

everyone trying to impress Russia be like: pic.twitter.com/lqfDIE7hVU — The Good God (@GoodGodSpeaks) July 13, 2020

*Whole world to russia:#RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/CVOpVasZ7D — Memeskesodagar (@memeskesodagar) July 13, 2020

as sir bachchan hears that russia did a successful trial of #coronavaccine he is like pic.twitter.com/o6wtDEP7Cg — DR. Physio (@SharmaVivansh) July 13, 2020

In India, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin samples are undergoing quality and safety tests at a government facility.

Currently, Russia has 727,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11, 335 deaths. The US continues to be the worst affected followed by Brazil and India.

