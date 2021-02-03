scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Watch video: Jailed Russian leader Navalny sends heart messages to wife during court session

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 12:46:58 pm
Many, who came across the video, condemned the court ruling and lauded Navalny for his bravery and gesture for his wife.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was caught aiming several ‘heart’ gestures to his wife during a court session in which he was sentenced to over two and a half years in prison on February 2

The video showed the opposition leader smiling, shrugging and aiming several heart gestures to his wife Yulia from the court’s glass enclosure, leaving netizens emotional.

Take a look here:

Many condemned the court ruling and lauded Navalny for his bravery and the gesture for his wife. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in a prison colony for violating parole from a 2014 sentence for embezzlement in a case which he said was politically motivated.

The 44-year-old’s original 3 1/2-year sentence was reduced by the 10 months he spent under house arrest in the case.

He was arrested upon returning to Russia in January after surviving a suspected assassination attempt back in August 2020 that he and his allies blamed on Putin’s security services.

Post the verdict, thousands of people joined in on unsanctioned protests across the country with more than 5000 people detained, according to OVD-Info, a group tracking political arrests.

