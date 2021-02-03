Watch video: Jailed Russian leader Navalny sends heart messages to wife during court session

Many, who came across the video, condemned the court ruling and lauded Navalny for his bravery and gesture for his wife.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was caught aiming several ‘heart’ gestures to his wife during a court session in which he was sentenced to over two and a half years in prison on February 2

The video showed the opposition leader smiling, shrugging and aiming several heart gestures to his wife Yulia from the court’s glass enclosure, leaving netizens emotional.

Take a look here:

Alexey Navalny makes a heart gesture as his wife and supporters look on while a Russian court orders the opposition leader to more than two years in a prison camp. https://t.co/q55pftUboA pic.twitter.com/kb5Q7pGrpl — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2021

Many condemned the court ruling and lauded Navalny for his bravery and the gesture for his wife. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What courage … — Mary Jane Bryksa (@MaryJaneBryksa) February 3, 2021

Amazing and that is a heart, that is from a real hero. — lacy (@lacyl21) February 2, 2021

From Russia With Love? — Blue West (@BlueWest18) February 3, 2021

This is so sad! He is a really nice guy and does not deserve this! #FreeAlexyNavalny — Annie Hall* (@PWesterner) February 2, 2021

This broke my heart. — tweetiepie2 (@tweetiepie210) February 3, 2021

This man is a hero and I pray so hard to the universe for this man’s safety. — TjTeej (@TamienotTammy) February 3, 2021

Alexey and his wife are both amazingly strong. Thy are amazing and give me hope of morality in this world. I am also scared to death for him. — Mrs. McDougal (@LisaMcDougal13) February 3, 2021

Heartbreaking — jackie nedell (@jacksrose) February 3, 2021

The two of them are something Handsome loving symbol of hope — bgappl07 (@bgappl07) February 3, 2021

Praying for this man. — Jordan (@jimmyjams1989) February 3, 2021

God love them! Brave, brave man and his courageous wife! I hope that the World leaders support this man and call for his release! Prayers — marguerite Ann mulcahy (@margueriteAnnm2) February 3, 2021

A human! 🤍 — Tajalithaca (@Tajalithaca) February 3, 2021

May the Spirits of light surround and protect Navalny ❤️💙✨✨✨🙏Namaste — Tere (@Teram323Tere) February 3, 2021

He has more courage than every Republican in congress — Athena (@Demteacher) February 3, 2021

Tears are falling freely — Brigitte Turi (@brigitte_turi) February 2, 2021

The guy has courage I can’t even fathom. He KNEW this is what would happen when he returned. And yet he risked it for the love of his country. — Dirk G (@DabneyDoRight) February 2, 2021

Very brave man fighting for human rights god help him my heart go out for him 🥰♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️#AlexeiNavalny✌🏼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/cXmiPtx3LW — grace sing (@hotgrace1) February 2, 2021

A Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in a prison colony for violating parole from a 2014 sentence for embezzlement in a case which he said was politically motivated.

The 44-year-old’s original 3 1/2-year sentence was reduced by the 10 months he spent under house arrest in the case.

He was arrested upon returning to Russia in January after surviving a suspected assassination attempt back in August 2020 that he and his allies blamed on Putin’s security services.

Post the verdict, thousands of people joined in on unsanctioned protests across the country with more than 5000 people detained, according to OVD-Info, a group tracking political arrests.