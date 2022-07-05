Watch: Runners compete in dinosaur outfits in Japan

The coronavirus pandemic and the threat of remerging Covid-19 infections have led to the cancellation of several festivals and events across Japan. To revitalise social life in Aomori, the residents of the city in northern Japan organised a unique race Sunday.

The race required participants to run in inflatable dinosaur outfits. On Sunday, about 130 runners of different age groups donned their dinosaur costumes and participated in the race that took place at the Sunset Beach Asamushi.

NHK World reported that “the race was held in three categories: runners in elementary school and younger, those in junior high school to adults under the age of 40, and people aged 40 years and older.”

The videos of the race are being widely circulated on social media. In the videos, one can see the enthusiastic participants stumbling on the sandy beach as they reach for the finish line. Several people are seen crossing the finish line together after many tripped on the way because of their costumes and fall behind.

Commenting on a video of the dinosaur race, a Twitter user wrote, “Oh that looks like so much fun I’m feeling like a Kid again just by watching.” Another person wrote, “Hilarious ! Seems so much fun!”

Kasai Emi, one of the members of the event organising group, told NHK World that they held the race to engage the community in a fun event after a long period of pandemic-induced isolation.